Wolf pounces on the Berlinale

by Birgit Heidsiek

11/02/2017 - The German consulting firm is presenting two films in the Panorama that are based on true events

As a consulting firm specialising in independent cinema, Wolf is presenting two Panorama titles in its EFM line-up. Among the films is the last documentary by late Austrian writer-director and DoP Michael Glawogger (Slumming , Workingman's Death, Megacities).

In 2013, Glawogger started his Untitled documentary project and travelled to various countries in the Balkans, Italy, and North and West Africa. “I want to give a view of the world that can only emerge by not pursuing any particular theme, by refraining from passing judgement, proceeding without aim – drifting with no direction except one’s own curiosity and intuition,” the award-winning filmmaker said as he described his approach.

After shooting over the course of four-and-a-half months, Glawogger died of malaria in Liberia in April 2014. Following the concept of serendipity that he explored while shooting the movie, his longstanding collaborator and editor Monika Willi finished the film, which is narrated by Fiona Shaw. Produced by Lotus Film and Razor Film, Untitled is handled internationally by Autlook Filmsales.

In the Panorama Special programme, Wolf is presenting Hostages by Rezo Gigineishvili (Love With Accent, Heat), which is based on the true story of a group of young Georgians who try to escape the country and flee to the West. Set in Soviet Georgia in 1983, a young couple hijacks a local flight and forces it to land in Turkey, the closest country to Georgia that isn’t part of the Eastern Bloc. But as the plane takes off, it is clear that nothing will work out as planned. Produced by 20 Steps Productions (Tamara Tatishvili), Mikhail Finogenov and Ewa Puszczynska (Ida ), the dramatic thriller is being sold by WestEnd Films.