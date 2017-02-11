The German Federal Film Fund gets a huge boost

by Birgit Heidsiek

The 67th Berlin International Film Festival started with good news for German producers. Monika Grütters, Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, announced that the budget of the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF) would be increased by €25 million in 2017, and that there would be more substantial increases in 2018.

“I want to create an additional incentive for German production service providers to cooperate internationally, and keep production locations such as Potsdam-Babelsberg, Munich and Cologne competitive,” Grütters stressed at the general assembly of the German Producers' Alliance. In collaboration with the German Minister of Finance, she plans to expand the DFFF through a further element to foster national and international big-budget productions. “We want to make sure that big German productions won't move abroad.” In 2017, an additional €25 million in film support will be given out especially for big-budget movies. Furthermore, Grütters is in talks to raise more film support for 2018 so that Germany will be able to provide competitive conditions for innovative VFX companies.

Since the launch of the German Federal Film Fund ten years ago, 1,087 productions have been supported with €594 million, and €3.5 billion have been invested in the German film industry. Supported productions include Inglourious Basterds by Quentin Tarantino, The Grand Budapest Hotel by Wes Anderson, Bridge of Spies by Steven Spielberg and, last but not least, Toni Erdmann by Maren Ade, which has been nominated for Best Foreign-language Film at this year's Academy Awards.