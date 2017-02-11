A Taste of Ink (2016)
Django (2017)
The Queen of Spain (2016)
Blind Spot (2017)
Sister Of Mine (2017)
Paris La Blanche (2016)
That Trip We Took with Dad (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Blind Spot (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

FUNDING Germany

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The German Federal Film Fund gets a huge boost

by 

- Big-budget productions in Germany will be supported with an additional €25 million

The German Federal Film Fund gets a huge boost
Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media Monika Grütters (© Christof Rieken)

The 67th Berlin International Film Festival started with good news for German producers. Monika Grütters, Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, announced that the budget of the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF) would be increased by €25 million in 2017, and that there would be more substantial increases in 2018.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

“I want to create an additional incentive for German production service providers to cooperate internationally, and keep production locations such as Potsdam-Babelsberg, Munich and Cologne competitive,” Grütters stressed at the general assembly of the German Producers' Alliance. In collaboration with the German Minister of Finance, she plans to expand the DFFF through a further element to foster national and international big-budget productions. “We want to make sure that big German productions won't move abroad.” In 2017, an additional €25 million in film support will be given out especially for big-budget movies. Furthermore, Grütters is in talks to raise more film support for 2018 so that Germany will be able to provide competitive conditions for innovative VFX companies.

Since the launch of the German Federal Film Fund ten years ago, 1,087 productions have been supported with €594 million, and €3.5 billion have been invested in the German film industry. Supported productions include Inglourious Basterds [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Quentin Tarantino, The Grand Budapest Hotel [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film profile] by Wes Anderson, Bridge of Spies by Steven Spielberg and, last but not least, Toni Erdmann [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Maren Ade
film profile] by Maren Ade, which has been nominated for Best Foreign-language Film at this year's Academy Awards.

 

comments
TIGER GIRL Home
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

WALLONIE BERLINALE 1 HOME