Focus: On Body and Soul (2017)
BAFTA 2017

La La Land leads BAFTA field with five wins

by 

- Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake wins Outstanding British Film

La La Land leads BAFTA field with five wins
Ken Loach collects his BAFTA for Outstanding British Film at last night's ceremony (© Rex)

Damien Chazelle’s La La Land continued its sway over the awards season winning five BAFTAs including Best Film, Director, Leading Actress for Emma Stone, Cinematography for Linus Sandgren and Original Music for Justin Hurwitz. Casey Affleck won Leading Actor for his role in Manchester by the Sea, which also earned its writer/director Kenneth Lonergan the award for Original Screenplay. Supporting Actor went to Dev Patel for Lion [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], for which Luke Davies won Adapted Screenplay. Supporting Actress went to Viola Davis for her role in Fences.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)suspi_2016_468x60

Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] won Outstanding British Film. László NemesSon of Saul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: László Nemes
interview: László Rajk
film profile] won Film Not in the English Language. The Rising Star Award, voted for by the public, went to Tom Holland. The Outsanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer went to Under the Shadow [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Babak Anvari. The Special Award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema was presented to film distributor and exhibitor Curzon for its work in bringing art house and foreign language cinema to British audiences.

The winners list:

Best Film
La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Outstanding British Film
I, Daniel Blake [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Ken Loach

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Under the Shadow [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)

Best Film Not In The English Language
Son of Saul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: László Nemes
interview: László Rajk
film profile] - László Nemes (Hungary)

Best Documentary
13th - Ava DuVernay

Best Animated Film
Kubo and the Two Strings - Travis Knight

Best Director
Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay
Luke Davies – Lion [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]

Best Leading Actor
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

 Best Leading Actress
Emma Stone - La La Land
Best Supporting Actor
Dev Patel – Lion

Best Supporting Actress
 Viola Davis – Fences

Best Original Music
Justin Hurwitz - La La Land

Best Cinematography
Linus Sandgren - La La Land

Best Editing
John Gilbert - Hacksaw Ridge

Best Production Design
 Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]

Best Costume Design
Madeline Fontaine – Jackie

Best Make-Up & Hair
J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips - Florence Foster Jenkins [+see also:
trailer
making of
film profile]

Best Sound
Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare - Arrival

Best Special Visual Effects
Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez - The Jungle Book

Best British Short Animation
A Love Story - Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara

Best British Short Film
Home - Daniel Mulloy

Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Tom Holland

BAFTA Fellowship
Mel Brooks

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Curzon

 

comments
