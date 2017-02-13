La La Land leads BAFTA field with five wins

by Naman Ramachandran

13/02/2017 - Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake wins Outstanding British Film

Damien Chazelle’s La La Land continued its sway over the awards season winning five BAFTAs including Best Film, Director, Leading Actress for Emma Stone, Cinematography for Linus Sandgren and Original Music for Justin Hurwitz. Casey Affleck won Leading Actor for his role in Manchester by the Sea, which also earned its writer/director Kenneth Lonergan the award for Original Screenplay. Supporting Actor went to Dev Patel for Lion , for which Luke Davies won Adapted Screenplay. Supporting Actress went to Viola Davis for her role in Fences.

Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake won Outstanding British Film. László Nemes’ Son of Saul won Film Not in the English Language. The Rising Star Award, voted for by the public, went to Tom Holland. The Outsanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer went to Under the Shadow by Babak Anvari. The Special Award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema was presented to film distributor and exhibitor Curzon for its work in bringing art house and foreign language cinema to British audiences.

The winners list:

Best Film

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Outstanding British Film

I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Under the Shadow - Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)

Best Film Not In The English Language

Son of Saul - László Nemes (Hungary)

Best Documentary

13th - Ava DuVernay

Best Animated Film

Kubo and the Two Strings - Travis Knight

Best Director

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay

Luke Davies – Lion

Best Leading Actor

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea



Best Leading Actress

Emma Stone - La La Land



Best Supporting Actor

Dev Patel – Lion

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis – Fences

Best Original Music

Justin Hurwitz - La La Land

Best Cinematography

Linus Sandgren - La La Land

Best Editing

John Gilbert - Hacksaw Ridge

Best Production Design

Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Best Costume Design

Madeline Fontaine – Jackie

Best Make-Up & Hair

J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips - Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Sound

Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare - Arrival

Best Special Visual Effects

Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez - The Jungle Book

Best British Short Animation

A Love Story - Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara

Best British Short Film

Home - Daniel Mulloy

Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Tom Holland

BAFTA Fellowship

Mel Brooks

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema

Curzon