La La Land leads BAFTA field with five wins
by Naman Ramachandran
- Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake wins Outstanding British Film
Damien Chazelle's La La Land continued its sway over the awards season winning five BAFTAs including Best Film, Director, Leading Actress for Emma Stone, Cinematography for Linus Sandgren and Original Music for Justin Hurwitz. Casey Affleck won Leading Actor for his role in Manchester by the Sea, which also earned its writer/director Kenneth Lonergan the award for Original Screenplay. Supporting Actor went to Dev Patel for Lion, for which Luke Davies won Adapted Screenplay. Supporting Actress went to Viola Davis for her role in Fences.
film review
trailer
film profile], for which Luke Davies won Adapted Screenplay. Supporting Actress went to Viola Davis for her role in Fences.
Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] won Outstanding British Film. László Nemes’ Son of Saul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: László Nemes
interview: László Rajk
film profile] won Film Not in the English Language. The Rising Star Award, voted for by the public, went to Tom Holland. The Outsanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer went to Under the Shadow [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Babak Anvari. The Special Award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema was presented to film distributor and exhibitor Curzon for its work in bringing art house and foreign language cinema to British audiences.
The winners list:
Best Film
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Outstanding British Film
I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach
film review
trailer
film profile] – Ken Loach
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Under the Shadow [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)
Best Film Not In The English Language
Son of Saul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: László Nemes
interview: László Rajk
film profile] - László Nemes (Hungary)
Best Documentary
13th - Ava DuVernay
Best Animated Film
Kubo and the Two Strings - Travis Knight
Best Director
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Best Adapted Screenplay
Luke Davies – Lion
film review
trailer
film profile]
Best Leading Actor
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Best Leading Actress
Emma Stone - La La Land
Best Supporting Actor
Dev Patel – Lion
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis – Fences
Best Original Music
Justin Hurwitz - La La Land
Best Cinematography
Linus Sandgren - La La Land
Best Editing
John Gilbert - Hacksaw Ridge
Best Production Design
Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
film review
trailer
film profile]
Best Costume Design
Madeline Fontaine – Jackie
Best Make-Up & Hair
J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips - Florence Foster Jenkins
trailer
making of
film profile]
Best Sound
Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare - Arrival
Best Special Visual Effects
Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez - The Jungle Book
Best British Short Animation
A Love Story - Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara
Best British Short Film
Home - Daniel Mulloy
Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Tom Holland
BAFTA Fellowship
Mel Brooks
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Curzon