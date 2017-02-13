Joachim Trier’s Thelma selling well at the EFM

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

13/02/2017 - BERLIN 2017: The Norwegian director’s new thriller, scheduled for a local Halloween release, has been sold to a raft of countries by Memento Films International

Norwegian director Joachim Trier, whose 2015 drama Louder Than Bombs was Norway’s first contender for the Palme d’Or at Cannes for 36 years, is also under the spotlight at the European Film Market during the Berlin International Film Festival, where Paris-based Memento Films International is pre-selling his upcoming movie, Thelma.

The supernatural thriller with horror elements plus a coming-of-age storyline, about a young woman who falls in love and discovers she has terrifying and inexplicable powers, has, according to Norwegian film magazine Rushprint, so far been licensed to Italy (Teodora), the Benelux (Imagine), the Baltic states (Scanorama), Portugal (Alambique), Greece (Seven Films), Turkey (Bir), Poland (Gutek), the former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Hungary (Vertigo), the Czech Republic, Slovakia (Aerofilms), Romania (Macondo), Taiwan (Maison Motion) and Japan (Gaga).

Scripted by Trier with his usual collaborator, Eskil Vogt, and starring Eili Harboe, Kaya Wilkins, Ellen Dorrit Petersen and Henrik Rafaelsen, the €6.6 million Thomas Robsahm production for Motlys – with Denmark’s Snowglobe, Sweden’s B-Reel and France’s Le Pacte – was shot last autumn in Västra Götaland County, Gothenburg and at Studio Fares at Swedish regional film centre Film Väst in Trollhättan.

Motlys and local distributor SF Studios Norway thought Halloween (31 October) would be the perfect opening date for the movie, but according to Rushprint, a Cannes premiere is more likely – the festival also selected Trier’s Oslo, August 31st in Un Certain Regard in 2011. Louder Than Bombs didn’t win any prizes on the Côte d’Azur, but Memento sold it to 92 countries, and it went on to win eight international prizes, including the Bronze Horse for Best Film at the Stockholm International Film Festival, and the Nordic Council Film Prize.