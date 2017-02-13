The first clapperboard slams for Cédric Kahn’s La prière

by Fabien Lemercier

Anthony Bajon, Damien Chapelle, Alex Brendemühl and Louise Grinberg star in this Les Films du Worso production to be sold by Le Pacte

The first clapperboard will slam on Wednesday 15 February in the Vercors Massif for La prière (lit. “The Prayer”), the tenth feature by Cédric Kahn, the director of films such as Bar des rails (Venice Critics’ Week in 1991), Trop de bonheur (French Cinema section at Cannes in 1994 and winner of the Jean Vigo Award the same year), L'ennui (Perspectives section at Venice and Louis Delluc Award in 1998), Roberto Succo (in competition at Cannes in 2001), Red Lights (in competition at Berlin in 2004), A Better Life (Special Presentation at Toronto in 2011) and Wild Life (Special Jury Prize at San Sebastián in 2014). For his new opus, the filmmaker has assembled a cast including Anthony Bajon (seen in Ogres and Irreplaceable , and due to appear in Rodin later this year), Belgium’s Damien Chapelle (Métamorphoses , Parisienne , Planetarium ), Spaniard Alex Brendemühl (From the Land of the Moon , The German Doctor ) and Louise Grinberg (Tour de France , 17 Girls ).

Written by Cédric Kahn, Samuel Doux and Fanny Burdino, the story revolves around 22-year-old Thomas. In order to overcome his addiction, he joins an isolated community somewhere in the mountains, run by former drug addicts who attempt to treat themselves through prayer. There he will discover friendship, order, work, love and faith...

Produced by Sylvie Pialat and Benoît Quainon for Les Films du Worso, La prière is being co-produced by Arte France Cinéma, Rhône-Alpes Cinéma and Belgian outfit Versus Production. Pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, the feature, which has a total budget of €4 million, is also backed by the CNC’s advance on receipts and by the Cinécap, Cofinova, Indéfilms, Cinémage and Cinéventure Soficas. The shoot will take place entirely in the Vercors Massif for seven to eight weeks, split into two sessions (from mid-February to late March, and then from mate May to early June), with Yves Cape serving as DoP. The French distribution and international sales will be handled by Le Pacte.

Les Films du Worso is also preparing To the Ends of the Earth by Guillaume Nicloux,the shoot for which will kick off in Vietnam at the end of March (see the news) and has The Sower by Marine Francen (see the article) and Les gardiennes by Xavier Beauvois (see the article) in post-production. As a reminder, the Paris-based firm was duking it out in competition at Cannes last year with Staying Vertical by Alain Guiraudie; in fact, Les Films du Worso has produced Guiraudie’s three latest features, a fruitful partnership that is set to continue with the filmmaker’s upcoming opus, Pays perdu.

