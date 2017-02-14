KinoElektron at the Co-Production Market with Lost Country

by Fabien Lemercier

14/02/2017 - BERLIN 2017: The Paris-based outfit is at Berlin presenting the second feature-length project by Vladimir Perisic, and has unveiled Strange Birds in the Forum

The 67th Berlinale (9-19 February 2017) has really been smiling upon French production company KinoElektron, managed by Janja Kralj. Indeed, the Paris-based outfit has unveiled Strange Birds by Elise Girard as an international premiere in the Forum section, where it enjoyed a positive reception from the critics. The movie is being sold at the European Film Market by Movies Partners in Motion Film (MPM Film) and will be distributed in France in the spring, courtesy of Shellac. In addition, since 12 February, KinoElektron has been applying itself (and will continue to do so until tomorrow night) at the 14th Berlinale Co-Production Market with Lost Country by Vladimir Perisic, which has been selected for this event that gathers together over 550 industry professionals.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Having made a splash in the Critics’ Week at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival with his feature debut, the fascinating and relentless Ordinary People, Serbian director Perisic once again worked on writing the script for his new project with France’s Alice Winocour (the co-screenwriter of such films as Mustang , and who also went solo to direct Augustine and Disorder ). Lost Country tells the story of a Yugoslavian communist family, seen through the point of view of a child, Stefan. The film follows his evolution through the great upheavals of the country: from the Eden of childhood before the war, through adolescence, when violence and chaos rose to the surface, to the death of his grandfather, which propels him into adulthood. But with which heritage? The project, which has just won the ARTE International Prize at the Berlin Co-Production Market (see the news), brings together producers Janja Kralj for KinoElektron, Marie-Pierre Macia for MPM and Vladimir Perisic for Trilema.

The KinoElektron offices are currently buzzing with activity, as the company is also co-producing Frost by Lithuania’s Sharunas Bartas (the shoot for which has just wrapped, toplined by Vanessa Paradis and Poland’s Andrzej Chyra – a co-production by Studija Kinema, KinoElektron, Reborn Production, Insight Media Ltd/Tato Film and Donten & Lacroix, whose sales are being handled by Luxbox – see the news), the documentary Good Luck by Ben Russell (shot on Super 16 in a number of mining communities in Serbia and Suriname – awarded in December at Work in Progress at the Les Arcs European Film Festival) and the second feature by Greece’s Elina Psykou (who made a name for herself in the Berlinale Forum in 2013 with The Eternal Return of Antonis Paraskevas ): Son of Sofia (a French-Greek-Bulgarian co-production – see the article).

(Translated from French)