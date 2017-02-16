UniFrance and German Films join forces with Les Arcs European Film Festival

by Cineuropa

16/02/2017 - The festival's 9th edition in December 2017 will also host the 15th Franco-German Film Meetings

Jointly organised by UniFrance and German Films, in collaboration with the Franco-German Film Academy and in partnership notably with the CNC and the FFA, the 15th Franco-German Film Meetings will be held from 18-20 December 2017, at the Les Arcs ski resort in Savoy, in the French Alps.

These Meetings will take place within the framework of Les Arcs European Film Festival and will highlight the development of synergies and common points between the two events. The programme will include lectures, debates, conferences, and discussions of co-production case studies, with a special focus on Franco-German film projects held as part of the festival's "Village des Co-productions." Ample time will be set aside for meetings and discussions, which are the great strength of these events, all taking place this year at the stunning location of Arc 1950 Le Village. Around 600 European industry professionals will take part in the event. This year's Les Arcs European Film Festival will also present a special Focus section on German cinema showcasing a programme of 12 recent German films introduced by their directors.

It is worth noting that the Franco-German Film Meetings were founded in 2003 by the Franco-German Film Academy, whose objectives are notably to increase coordination of film production mechanisms between the two countries in order to facilitate co-productions and to encourage the distribution of German films in France and French films in Germany.

After past years' events held in Strasbourg in 2009, Heidelberg in 2010, Paris in 2011, Berlin in 2012, Nancy in 2013, Leipzig in 2014, and Marseilles in 2015, in accordance with the established principle of alternating venues in France and Germany, with last year's Meetings held in Saarbrücken in November 2016. It is now France's turn to host the event, with this year's anniversary edition of the Franco-German Film Meetings to be held exceptionally as part of Les Arcs European Film Festival.