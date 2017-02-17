Jihlava launches a post-production fund

by Vladan Petkovic

The Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival has announced the launch of the Ji.hlava Film Fund, which will provide in-kind grants for visual and sound post-production to documentaries originating in Central and Eastern Europe.

Mid-length and feature documentaries as well as hybrid film projects at the production or post-production stage will be eligible for visual post-production services worth €11,000 courtesy of visual-effects and post-production house UPP, and sound-mixing services worth €5,000 from Soundsquare.

The Jihlava IDFF will also provide successful applicants with rough-cut feedback and tailor-made festival strategies for the selected films, in addition to connecting the awarded filmmakers with sales agents, distributors, VoD platforms, institutions and universities.

Furthermore, the Jihlava-based Center of Documentary Film offers test screenings and research support for the film director's following projects.

“We want to support remarkable and creative filmmakers and visual artists who have emerged in recent years in the region, and help their films to succeed abroad,” says Marek Hovorka, director of the Jihlava IDFF. “We are primarily looking for projects with a unique authorial style, and a focus on contemporary and thought-provoking themes.”

The deadline for applications is 30 April 2017, and the results of the call will be announced during the Docu Talents @KVIFF presentation in Karlovy Vary on 4 July this year. The films will be selected by film professionals nominated by the Jihlava IDFF.

“The project serves as a good complement to Docu Talents @KVIFF, at which we traditionally present the most remarkable documentary projects from the region,” says Jarmila Outratová, head of industry at the Jihlava IDFF.

The eligible countries are Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia and Ukraine.