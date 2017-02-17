The Sea Stares at Us From Afar (2017)
BERLIN 2017 Awards

The Europa Cinemas Label goes to Insyriated

by 

- BERLIN 2017: The gripping home-siege drama by Belgian filmmaker Philippe van Leeuw is named best European film in the Panorama section

The Europa Cinemas Label goes to Insyriated
Insyriated by Philippe van Leeuw

Insyriated [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], the second feature by Philippe van Leeuw, has won the Europa Cinemas Label as the best European film in the Panorama section of the 67th Berlin Film Festival.

Comprising four exhibitors from the Europa Cinemas network, the jury stated, “Insyriated could not be more vital and topical, and is an entirely appropriate winner of the Label. Despite its very specific setting, though, the film will give European audiences the opportunity to experience the devastation and moral dilemmas that ordinary people experience in a war situation. The performances, camerawork and editing are especially strong and contribute particularly to this immersive and visceral film.”

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Starring Hiam Abbass, Diamand Abou Abboud and Juliette Navis, Insyriated takes place inside an apartment in war-torn Damascus, a sort of bunker where every day is just a struggle to survive until tomorrow, where the men are gone, and only the women and the elderly are left. The film was produced by Belgium’s Altitude 100 Production and France’s Liaison Cinématographique, in co-production with Minds Meet (Belgium), Versus Production (Belgium) and Né à Beyrouth (Lebanon). It was backed by the CCA, the Tax Shelter and Eurimages. The film is being distributed in Belgium by O’Brother Distribution and in France by KMBO, and is sold overseas by Films Boutique.

 

