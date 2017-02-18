Berlin’s FIPRESCI Prize goes to On Body and Soul
by Cineuropa
- BERLIN 2017: The international critics have crowned Ildikó Enyedi’s film, while Insyriated and I Am Not Your Negro won the Audience Awards in the Panorama section
The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) has handed out its trophies ahead of the awards ceremony of the 67th Berlin Film Festival. For the competition, the International Critics' Prize was bestowed upon On Body and Soul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ildiko Enyedi
film profile] by Hungary’s Ildikó Enyedi. For the Panorama selection, victory was claimed by Pendular [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Brazilian director Júlia Murat, and as for the Forum section, the awarded film was Lebanon’s A Feeling Greater than Love by Mary Jirmanus Saba.
This year, the Audience Awards in the Panorama section went to Insyriated [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Philippe Van Leeuw (fiction films) and Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (documentaries).
Furthermore, it is worth pointing out that the Ecumenical Jury Prize also singled out On Body and Soul in the competition, with a Special Mention for Sebastián Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Investigating Paradise [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Merzak Allouache in the Panorama section, and Mama Colonel [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Dieudo Hamadi in the Forum section.
Lastly, the CICAE Art Cinema Award was granted to Centaur [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Aktan Arym Kubat in the Panorama section and Newtonby Amit V Masurkar in the Forum section; the Teddy Award for best LGBTI-themed film went to A Fantastic Woman and the Europa Cinemas Label went to Insyriated (read the news).
FIPRESCI Prize, Competition
On Body and Soul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ildiko Enyedi
film profile] - Ildikó Enyedi (Hungary)
FIPRESCI Prize, Panorama
Pendular [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Júlia Murat (Brazil/Argentina/France)
FIPRESCI Prize, Forum
A Feeling Greater than Love - Mary Jirmanus Saba (Lebanon)
Audience Award, Panorama
Insyriated [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Philippe Van Leeuw (Belgium/France/Lebanon)
Audience Award, Panorama Dokumente
I Am Not Your Negro [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Raoul Peck (France/United States/Belgium/Switzerland)
Ecumenical Jury Prize, Competition
On Body and Soul - Ildikó Enyedi
Special Mention
A Fantastic Woman [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Sebastián Lelio (Chile/United States/Germany/Spain)
Ecumenical Jury Prize, Panorama
Investigating Paradise [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Merzak Allouache (France/Algeria)
Special Mention
I Am Not Your Negro - Raoul Peck
Ecumenical Jury Prize, Forum
Mama Colonel [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Dieudo Hamadi (France/Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Special Mention
El mar la mar - Joshua Bonnetta, J.P. Sniadecki (United States)
CICAE Art Cinema Award, Panorama
Centaur [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Aktan Arym Kubat (Kyrgyzstan/Netherlands/Germany/France)
CICAE Art Cinema Award, Forum
Newton - Amit V Masurkar (India)
Teddy Award
A Fantastic Woman - Sebastián Lelio
Europa Cinemas Label
Insyriated - Philippe Van Leeuw
More information on the independent juries winners here.