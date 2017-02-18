Berlin’s FIPRESCI Prize goes to On Body and Soul

by Cineuropa

18/02/2017 - BERLIN 2017: The international critics have crowned Ildikó Enyedi’s film, while Insyriated and I Am Not Your Negro won the Audience Awards in the Panorama section

The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) has handed out its trophies ahead of the awards ceremony of the 67th Berlin Film Festival. For the competition, the International Critics' Prize was bestowed upon On Body and Soul by Hungary’s Ildikó Enyedi. For the Panorama selection, victory was claimed by Pendular by Brazilian director Júlia Murat, and as for the Forum section, the awarded film was Lebanon’s A Feeling Greater than Love by Mary Jirmanus Saba.

This year, the Audience Awards in the Panorama section went to Insyriated by Philippe Van Leeuw (fiction films) and Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro (documentaries).

Furthermore, it is worth pointing out that the Ecumenical Jury Prize also singled out On Body and Soul in the competition, with a Special Mention for Sebastián Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman , Investigating Paradise by Merzak Allouache in the Panorama section, and Mama Colonel by Dieudo Hamadi in the Forum section.

Lastly, the CICAE Art Cinema Award was granted to Centaur by Aktan Arym Kubat in the Panorama section and Newtonby Amit V Masurkar in the Forum section; the Teddy Award for best LGBTI-themed film went to A Fantastic Woman and the Europa Cinemas Label went to Insyriated (read the news).

FIPRESCI Prize, Competition

On Body and Soul - Ildikó Enyedi (Hungary)

FIPRESCI Prize, Panorama

Pendular - Júlia Murat (Brazil/Argentina/France)

FIPRESCI Prize, Forum

A Feeling Greater than Love - Mary Jirmanus Saba (Lebanon)

Audience Award, Panorama

Insyriated - Philippe Van Leeuw (Belgium/France/Lebanon)

Audience Award, Panorama Dokumente

I Am Not Your Negro - Raoul Peck (France/United States/Belgium/Switzerland)

Ecumenical Jury Prize, Competition

On Body and Soul - Ildikó Enyedi

Special Mention

A Fantastic Woman - Sebastián Lelio (Chile/United States/Germany/Spain)

Ecumenical Jury Prize, Panorama

Investigating Paradise - Merzak Allouache (France/Algeria)

Special Mention

I Am Not Your Negro - Raoul Peck

Ecumenical Jury Prize, Forum

Mama Colonel - Dieudo Hamadi (France/Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Special Mention

El mar la mar - Joshua Bonnetta, J.P. Sniadecki (United States)

CICAE Art Cinema Award, Panorama

Centaur - Aktan Arym Kubat (Kyrgyzstan/Netherlands/Germany/France)

CICAE Art Cinema Award, Forum

Newton - Amit V Masurkar (India)

Teddy Award

A Fantastic Woman - Sebastián Lelio

Europa Cinemas Label

Insyriated - Philippe Van Leeuw

More information on the independent juries winners here.