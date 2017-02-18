Little Harbour and Butterfly Kisses win the Crystal Bears in Berlin’s Generation
by Cineuropa
- BERLIN 2017: Summer 1993 and School Number 3 received the Grand Prix of the international juries
The awards for the Generation section of the 67th Berlin Film Festival have been unveiled.
The Crystal Bear was bestowed upon Iveta Grófová's Little Harbour
film review
trailer
a co-production between Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The jury stated, "We selected a film that is creative and authentic. It's about two children who create a little world of their own, rules. We found the story very moving and the actors are very believable too". Tobias Wiemann's German-Italian co-production Mountain Miracle - An Unexpected Friendship
trailer
received a Special Mention.
Meanwhile, both Summer 1993
film review
interview: Carla Simón
by Spanish filmmaker Carla Simón, and Becoming Who I Was, by Korean duo Chang-Yong Moon and Jin Jeon, received the Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury.
On the other hand, the members of the Youth Jury Generation 14plus have awarded the Crystal Bear for the Best Film to British film Butterfly Kisses
trailer
directed by Rafael Kapelinski. The jury said, "The finely differentiated characterizations inspire profound empathy for the protagonists in the situations they face (…) We are captivated by the haunting intensity of this electrifying feature film debut." A Special Mention was given to Canadian title Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves, by Mathieu Denis and Simon Lavoie.
In the meantime, the Generation 14plus International Jury bestowed the Grand Prix for the Best Film to Ukrainian-German co-production School Number 3
trailer
by Yelizaveta Smith and Georg Genoux. A special mention went to Chinese film The Foolish Bird (Ben Niao) by Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka.
The list of awards:
Generation KPlus
Crystal Bear
Little Harbour
film review
trailer
- Iveta Grófová (Slovakia/Czech Republic)
Special Mention
Mountain Miracle - An Unexpected Friendship
trailer
- Tobias Wiemann (Germany/Italy)
Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film
Promise - Xie Tian (USA)
Special Mention
Hedgehog's Home - Eva Cvijanovic (Canada/Croatia)
Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury (ex aequo)
Summer 1993
film review
interview: Carla Simón
– Carla Simón (Spain)
Becoming Who I Was - Chang-Yong Moon, Jin Jeon (South Korea)
Special Prize of the Generation Kplus International Jury for the Best Short Film
Grandfather (Aaba) - Amar Kaushik (India)
Special Mention
Sabaku - Marlies van der Wel (Netherlands)
Generation 14Plus
Crystal Bear for the Best Film
Butterfly Kisses - Rafael Kapelinski (United Kingdom
Special Mention
Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves - Mathieu Denis, Simon Lavoie (Canada)
Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film
Wolfe - Claire Randall (Australia)
Special Mention
SNIP - Terril Calder (Canada)
Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus International Jury
School Number 3
trailer
- Yelizaveta Smith, Georg Genoux (Ukraine/Germany)
Special Mention
The Foolish Bird (Ben Niao) - Huang Ji, Ryuji Otsuka (China)
Special Prize of the Generation 14plus International Jury for the Best Short Film
The Jungle Knows You Better Than You Do - Juanita Onzaga (Belgium/Colombia)
Special Mention
Into the Blue - Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović (Croatia/Slovenia/Sweden)