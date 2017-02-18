Little Harbour and Butterfly Kisses win the Crystal Bears in Berlin’s Generation

by Cineuropa

18/02/2017 - BERLIN 2017: Summer 1993 and School Number 3 received the Grand Prix of the international juries

The awards for the Generation section of the 67th Berlin Film Festival have been unveiled.

The Crystal Bear was bestowed upon Iveta Grófová’s Little Harbour , a co-production between Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The jury stated, “We selected a film that is creative and authentic. It's about two children who create a little world of their own, rules. We found the story very moving and the actors are very believable too”. Tobias Wiemann’s German-Italian co-production Mountain Miracle - An Unexpected Friendship received a Special Mention.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Meanwhile, both Summer 1993 by Spanish filmmaker Carla Simón, and Becoming Who I Was, by Korean duo Chang-Yong Moon and Jin Jeon, received the Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury.

On the other hand, the members of the Youth Jury Generation 14plus have awarded the Crystal Bear for the Best Film to British film Butterfly Kisses , directed by Rafael Kapelinski. The jury said, “The finely differentiated characterizations inspire profound empathy for the protagonists in the situations they face (…) We are captivated by the haunting intensity of this electrifying feature film debut.” A Special Mention was given to Canadian title Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves, by Mathieu Denis and Simon Lavoie.

In the meantime, the Generation 14plus International Jury bestowed the Grand Prix for the Best Film to Ukrainian-German co-production School Number 3 by Yelizaveta Smith and Georg Genoux. A special mention went to Chinese film The Foolish Bird (Ben Niao) by Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka.

The list of awards:

Generation KPlus

Crystal Bear

Little Harbour - Iveta Grófová (Slovakia/Czech Republic)

Special Mention

Mountain Miracle - An Unexpected Friendship - Tobias Wiemann (Germany/Italy)

Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film

Promise - Xie Tian (USA)

Special Mention

Hedgehog's Home - Eva Cvijanovic (Canada/Croatia)

Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury (ex aequo)

Summer 1993 – Carla Simón (Spain)

Becoming Who I Was - Chang-Yong Moon, Jin Jeon (South Korea)

Special Prize of the Generation Kplus International Jury for the Best Short Film

Grandfather (Aaba) - Amar Kaushik (India)

Special Mention

Sabaku - Marlies van der Wel (Netherlands)

Generation 14Plus

Crystal Bear for the Best Film

Butterfly Kisses - Rafael Kapelinski (United Kingdom

Special Mention

Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves - Mathieu Denis, Simon Lavoie (Canada)

Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film

Wolfe - Claire Randall (Australia)

Special Mention

SNIP - Terril Calder (Canada)

Grand Prix of the Generation 14plus International Jury

School Number 3 - Yelizaveta Smith, Georg Genoux (Ukraine/Germany)

Special Mention

The Foolish Bird (Ben Niao) - Huang Ji, Ryuji Otsuka (China)

Special Prize of the Generation 14plus International Jury for the Best Short Film

The Jungle Knows You Better Than You Do - Juanita Onzaga (Belgium/Colombia)

Special Mention

Into the Blue - Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović (Croatia/Slovenia/Sweden)