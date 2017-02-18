LIVE: The Berlin Film Festival awards
- BERLIN 2017: The winners of the prizes of the 67th edition of the gathering are being unveiled at the closing ceremony
The winners of the prizes of the 67th edition of the Berlin Film Festival are being unveiled at the closing ceremony:
Golden Bear for Best Film
Silver Bear – Grand Jury Prize
Alfred Bauer Prize
Silver Bear for Best Director
Silver Bear for Best Actress
Silver Bear for Best Actor
Silver Bear for Best Script
Silver Bear for Best Artistic Contribution
Best Documentary
Ghost Hunting - Raed Andoni
trailer
film profile] - Raed Andoni
Best First Feature Film
Summer 1993 - Carla Simón
film review
interview: Carla Simón
film profile] - Carla Simón
Golden Bear for Best Short Film
Cidade pequena - Diogo Costa Amarante
Silver Bear - Short Film
Ensueño en la pradera - Esteban Arrangoiz Julien
Audi Short Film Award
Street of Death - Karem Ghossein