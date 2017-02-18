LIVE: The Berlin Film Festival awards

by Cineuropa

18/02/2017 - BERLIN 2017: The winners of the prizes of the 67th edition of the gathering are being unveiled at the closing ceremony

The winners of the prizes of the 67th edition of the Berlin Film Festival are being unveiled at the closing ceremony:

Golden Bear for Best Film

Silver Bear – Grand Jury Prize

Alfred Bauer Prize

Silver Bear for Best Director



Silver Bear for Best Actress



Silver Bear for Best Actor



Silver Bear for Best Script



Silver Bear for Best Artistic Contribution

Best Documentary

Ghost Hunting - Raed Andoni



Best First Feature Film

Summer 1993 - Carla Simón



Golden Bear for Best Short Film

Cidade pequena - Diogo Costa Amarante

Silver Bear - Short Film

Ensueño en la pradera - Esteban Arrangoiz Julien

Audi Short Film Award

Street of Death - Karem Ghossein