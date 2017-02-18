Animals (2017)
BERLIN 2017 Awards

LIVE: The Berlin Film Festival awards

by 

- BERLIN 2017: The winners of the prizes of the 67th edition of the gathering are being unveiled at the closing ceremony

LIVE: The Berlin Film Festival awards

The winners of the prizes of the 67th edition of the Berlin Film Festival are being unveiled at the closing ceremony:

Golden Bear for Best Film

Silver Bear – Grand Jury Prize

Alfred Bauer Prize

Silver Bear for Best Director

Silver Bear for Best Actress

Silver Bear for Best Actor

Silver Bear for Best Script

Silver Bear for Best Artistic Contribution

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Best Documentary
Ghost Hunting [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Raed Andoni

Best First Feature Film
Summer 1993 [+see also:
film review
interview: Carla Simón
film profile] - Carla Simón

Golden Bear for Best Short Film
Cidade pequena - Diogo Costa Amarante

Silver Bear - Short Film
Ensueño en la pradera - Esteban Arrangoiz Julien

Audi Short Film Award
Street of Death - Karem Ghossein

 

