Focus: Bright Nights (2017)
BERLIN 2017 Market/Germany

Golden and Silver Bear winners get German distribution

- BERLIN 2017: Most of the festival hits had already been picked up for distribution before the awards ceremony

On Body and Soul by Ildiko Enyedi

The main winners of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival have been acquired by German distributors, many of them even before the awards were given out. Alamode Film bought the German and Austrian rights for the Golden Bear winner On Body and Soul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ildiko Enyedi
film profile] by Hungarian writer-director Ildiko Enyedi from Films Boutique, while Filmcoopi picked up the rights for Switzerland.

Aki Kaurismäki’s new film, The Other Side of Hope [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Aki Kaurismäki
film profile], which earned him a Silver Bear for Best Director, has been sold by The Match Factory to 25 territories. In Germany, the festival and EFM hit will be released by Pandora Film.

The brilliant British comedy The Party [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Sally Potter
film profile] by Sally Potter, which received the Award for Best Film in Competition by German arthouse association AG Kino – Gilde eV, was picked up by Weltkino. Shot in black and white, the sophisticated comedy was one of the top audience hits at this year’s Berlinale.

Thomas Arslan’s drama Bright Nights [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Thomas Arslan
film profile], which earned Austrian actor Georg Friedrich the Silver Bear for Best Actor, and the Chilean drama A Fantastic Woman [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Sebastián Lelio will be released in Germany by Berlin-based Piffl Medien

Finally, the eco-thriller Spoor [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Agnieszka Holland
film profile] by Agnieszka Holland, which scooped the Silver Bear – Alfred Bauer Prize, is expected to close a distribution deal for Germany soon. The film, based on the 2009 novel Drive Your Plough Over the Bones of the Dead by Polish author Olga Tokarczuk, was co-produced by Cologne-based Heimatfilm.

 

