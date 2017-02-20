Golden and Silver Bear winners get German distribution

by Birgit Heidsiek

20/02/2017 - BERLIN 2017: Most of the festival hits had already been picked up for distribution before the awards ceremony

The main winners of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival have been acquired by German distributors, many of them even before the awards were given out. Alamode Film bought the German and Austrian rights for the Golden Bear winner On Body and Soul by Hungarian writer-director Ildiko Enyedi from Films Boutique, while Filmcoopi picked up the rights for Switzerland.

Aki Kaurismäki’s new film, The Other Side of Hope , which earned him a Silver Bear for Best Director, has been sold by The Match Factory to 25 territories. In Germany, the festival and EFM hit will be released by Pandora Film.

The brilliant British comedy The Party by Sally Potter, which received the Award for Best Film in Competition by German arthouse association AG Kino – Gilde eV, was picked up by Weltkino. Shot in black and white, the sophisticated comedy was one of the top audience hits at this year’s Berlinale.

Thomas Arslan’s drama Bright Nights , which earned Austrian actor Georg Friedrich the Silver Bear for Best Actor, and the Chilean drama A Fantastic Woman by Sebastián Lelio will be released in Germany by Berlin-based Piffl Medien.

Finally, the eco-thriller Spoor by Agnieszka Holland, which scooped the Silver Bear – Alfred Bauer Prize, is expected to close a distribution deal for Germany soon. The film, based on the 2009 novel Drive Your Plough Over the Bones of the Dead by Polish author Olga Tokarczuk, was co-produced by Cologne-based Heimatfilm.