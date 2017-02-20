Requiem for Mrs. J. (2017)
Focus: The Other Side of Hope (2017)
BOX OFFICE Lithuania

Lithuanian audiences partial to local and US films

by 

- The market share of domestic films in Lithuanian cinemas reached almost 20% in 2016, while European movies had to make do with less than 5%

Lithuanian audiences partial to local and US films
Between Us, Boys by Kęstutis Gudavičius

Lithuania had a good year in 2016, when it came to theatrical releases. While 2015’s 14% market share for Lithuanian films may have been an impressive enough result already, local movies managed to secure an even higher 19.5% of the total admissions last year, with a triple win for domestic titles: Between Us, Boys by Kęstutis Gudavičius attracted 202,951 viewers, and two films by Tadas Vidmantas, What’s Your Emergency? and What’s Your Emergency? 3, pulled in 166,914 and 134,270 people, respectively, earning a combined total of more than €1.5 million for this series of comedy sketches about the Lithuanian police force. Incidentally, there was apparently no “Part 2”.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

A total of 13 new Lithuanian feature-length titles were released theatrically in 2017, grossing €3,463,634 and enticing almost 700,000 viewers. Ten of these were made with state support, either via direct funding, or through exploiting the tax incentive for film production.

As expected, American films performed well, securing 55.7% of the total admissions. However, the big loser turned out to be European cinema, whose share sank below 5%.

Lithuania's top ten theatrical releases of 2016 were Between Us, Boys (202,951 admissions), What's Your Emergency? (166,914 admissions), What's Your Emergency? 3 (134,270 admissions), Ice Age: Collision Course (143,509 admissions), The Secret Life of Pets (110,039 admissions), The Angry Birds Movie (104,438 admissions), Trolls (89,117 admissions), Suicide Squad (86,841 admissions), Oh, No! Oh, Yes! (85,780 admissions) and Deadpool (68,955 admissions).
trailer
film profile] (104,438 admissions), Trolls (89,117 admissions), Suicide Squad (86,841 admissions), Oh, No! Oh, Yes! (85,780 admissions) and Deadpool (68,955 admissions).

 

