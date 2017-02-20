Gérard Corbiau preparing Saving Mozart

by Aurore Engelen

20/02/2017 - The film, produced by Saga Film, Deal Productions and Eclypse Filmpartner, was introduced by Atlas International Film at the European Film Market in Berlin

Saving Mozart, the upcoming film by Belgian director Gérard Corbiau, is the chronicle of a musical coup. The story unfolds in Salzburg in 1939, when Mozart’s city becomes the cultural and musical capital of the Third Reich. Otto Steiner spends his days in a gloomy sanatorium, while on the outside, history is bearing its teeth. An Austrian Jew by descent, Otto is utterly alone and finds solace only in music. Tuberculosis is eating away at him, as is the sheer humiliation of being ill, pushing him to the very fringes of the world – a world that seems dissonant to his musical ear. And so he devises a plan: what if he killed the sanatorium’s head doctor? And what if, while he was at it, he also took out Hitler? And what if there was nothing left to save, apart from Mozart?

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Written by Andrée Corbiau and adapted from the novel by Raphaël Jerusalmy, published by Actes Sud, Saving Mozart is a story in which music plays a fundamental role. Gérard Corbiau has already fully demonstrated his knack for transferring the magic of classical music to the silver screen, be it with The Music Teacher, Farinelli or The King Is Dancing. On two occasions, he has represented Belgium for the Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film, with The Music Teacher (1987), then Farinelli (1995), which snagged the Golden Globe for Best Foreign-language Film.

This dramedy is a co-production between Saga Film (Belgium), Deal Productions (Luxembourg) and Eclypse Filmpartner (Austria). Saga Film already produced Waterloo: au coeur de la bataille, a remarkable reconstruction of the famous battle made in 3D by Gérard Corbiau on the occasion of the bicentenary. Saga recently produced Mirage d'Amour by Hubert Toint and co-produced I Am a Soldier by Laurent Larivière. Atlas International Film launched international sales for the movie at the recent European Film Market in Berlin.

Saving Mozart received development support from Creative Europe MEDIA, and principal photography is set to commence in autumn 2017.

(Translated from French)