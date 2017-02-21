The Greek Film Center announces new directors

by Vassilis Economou

21/02/2017 - The GFC board has appointed Vassilis Kosmopoulos, Konstantinos Aivaliotis and Venia Vergou in key positions

The board of the Greek Film Center (GFC) has appointed new department directors, as announced in its latest press release. The announcement, which also sums up the GFC’s multiple actions from over the past year, also mentions that this decision has been made after a five-year delay since the relevant law was implemented. With the newly appointed directors, the centre believes that it will have a more effective and important presence in both national and international film markets and festivals, while it will also aid its functional organisation.

Vassilis Kosmopoulos will be the new head of the Production Office. Kosmopoulos is an award-winning filmmaker, and is known as an active researcher and experienced academic educator. He has also worked on projects related to audiovisual heritage and the GFC’s digital archive.

The founder and director of the Athens Ethnographic Film Festival, Konstantinos Aivaliotis, will now lead the GFC’s Hellas Film organisation, which is responsible for promoting and selling Greek productions worldwide at all major film markets. Aivaliotis holds two postgraduate degrees in Anthropology of Education and Visual Anthropology, and has worked as a programmer and traffic supervisor for the Athens International Film Festival.

An active member of the film community, Venia Vergou has been appointed as director of the newly formed Hellenic Film Commission, whose main goals are to attract more international co-productions and create a digital database of all professionals involved in film production. Vergou is a film critic, member of FIPRESCI and producer; she has also served as head of Media and Communication at the Greek Film Archive.

In accordance with the law, four directors should have been appointed; only three of them will take up their positions in the coming week, while the fourth will be announced soon.