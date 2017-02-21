United States of Love (2016)
This is Our Land (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Spoor (2017)
Summer 1993 (2017)
Bright Nights (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: On Body and Soul (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

INSTITUTIONS Greece

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The Greek Film Center announces new directors

by 

- The GFC board has appointed Vassilis Kosmopoulos, Konstantinos Aivaliotis and Venia Vergou in key positions

The Greek Film Center announces new directors
(l-r) Vassilis Kosmopoulos, Konstantinos Aivaliotis and Venia Vergou

The board of the Greek Film Center (GFC) has appointed new department directors, as announced in its latest press release. The announcement, which also sums up the GFC’s multiple actions from over the past year, also mentions that this decision has been made after a five-year delay since the relevant law was implemented. With the newly appointed directors, the centre believes that it will have a more effective and important presence in both national and international film markets and festivals, while it will also aid its functional organisation.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Vassilis Kosmopoulos will be the new head of the Production Office. Kosmopoulos is an award-winning filmmaker, and is known as an active researcher and experienced academic educator. He has also worked on projects related to audiovisual heritage and the GFC’s digital archive.

The founder and director of the Athens Ethnographic Film Festival, Konstantinos Aivaliotis, will now lead the GFC’s Hellas Film organisation, which is responsible for promoting and selling Greek productions worldwide at all major film markets. Aivaliotis holds two postgraduate degrees in Anthropology of Education and Visual Anthropology, and has worked as a programmer and traffic supervisor for the Athens International Film Festival.

An active member of the film community, Venia Vergou has been appointed as director of the newly formed Hellenic Film Commission, whose main goals are to attract more international co-productions and create a digital database of all professionals involved in film production. Vergou is a film critic, member of FIPRESCI and producer; she has also served as head of Media and Communication at the Greek Film Archive.

In accordance with the law, four directors should have been appointed; only three of them will take up their positions in the coming week, while the fourth will be announced soon.

 

comments
Shooting Stars Home
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Berlinale Swiss Home