Open Public Consultation launched to help decide the future of the Creative Europe programme

by Fran Royo

21/02/2017 - Until 16 April, European citizens can participate in the Open Public Consultation, which aims to evaluate the European Commission's cultural programme

An Open Public Consultation in relation to the evaluation of the Creative Europe programme is already available and will remain active until 16 April this year. This consultation aims to build the strategy for the future of the programme after 2020, and will try to gather comments and perspectives from key cultural players across its three main sub-programmes: Culture, MEDIA and the Cross-sector strand.

The voice of European citizens is a cornerstone of this consultation, as this evaluation intends not only to reflect on the results, effectiveness and development of the programme so far, but also to establish an approach towards the future of the Creative Europe initiative, given the cultural, social and economic challenges that Europe is facing, including political fractures between Europeans, diversity management, competitiveness and innovation. Furthermore, the consultation aims to establish the added value of the programme in the cultural and audiovisual sectors, compared to what member states would have achieved on their own.

The results of the public consultation will be used to inform the ongoing independent mid-term evaluation of the Creative Europe programme, which, once completed, will be submitted to the European Parliament and European Council.

The consultation is being hosted on the website of ICF Consult and can only be responded to online. Replies can be sent in any of the official languages of the European Union. You can find more information about the consultation by following the link.