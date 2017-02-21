Simon et Théodore: Lights, camera, action for Mikaël Buch

by Fabien Lemercier

21/02/2017 - The cast features Félix Moati, Nils Othenin-Girard, Mélanie Bernier, Audrey Lamy and Philippe Rebbot in this Mona Films production being sold by Be For Film

Last week filming kicked off in the Centre-Loire Valley on Simon et Théodore, the second feature by Mikaël Buch after Let My People Go! (2011). The cast of this dramatic comedy features Félix Moati (who was nominated for the César for Most Promising Actor in 2013 and 2016 for Télé gaucho and All About Them , and who we will see later on this year in Gaspard va au mariage and Cherchez la femme!), young actor Nils Othenin-Girard, Mélanie Bernier (Populaire , The Brats ), Audrey Lamy (who was nominated for the César for Most Promising Actress in 2011 for Tout ce qui brille ), Philippe Rebbot (who was at his best in Welcome to Argentina and recently acclaimed in The Together Project ), and Jean-Charles Clichet (who rose to prominence for Sophie’s Misfortunes and has just finished filming for K.O.).

Written by Mikaël Buch and Maud Ameline (who was nominated for the César for Best Original Screenplay in 2013 for Camille Rewinds ), the screenplay centres around Simon Weiser, who will soon become a father. But how will this young man, whimsical and wounded, be able to take care of a child when he can’t even take care of himself? When he meets Théodore, a badass teenager who never knew his father, Simon starts questioning his impending fatherhood. Over the course of one night, these two troublemakers embark on an existential journey, which proves to be both comical and moving.

Produced by Géraldine Michelot for Mona Films, Simon et Théodore has been pre-purchased by Ciné+ and received support in the form of an advance on receipts from the CNC, Ciclic (Centre-Loire Valley region) and the La banque postale Image 10 Sofica. The six weeks of filming are scheduled to take place between 13 February and 24 March in Orléans, Bourges and Paris. Distribution in France will be handled by Rezo Films, whilst international sales will be taken care of by Be For Films.

Before going solo and setting up Mona Films, Géraldine Michelot worked at Les Films Pelléas, where she most notably produced Mikaël Buch’s debut feature, along with Versailles de Pierre Schoeller, My Brother is Getting Married by Jean-Stéphane Bron, Time Has Come by Alain Guiraudie, as well as To Paint or Make Love and A Man, a Real Man by Jean-Marie and Arnaud Larrieu.

