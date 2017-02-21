United States of Love (2016)
This is Our Land (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Spoor (2017)
Summer 1993 (2017)
Bright Nights (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: This is Our Land (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

AWARDS Estonia

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Estonia gets its own national film awards

by 

- The National Estonian Film and Television Awards will be handed out for the first time ever on 12 March

Estonia gets its own national film awards
Director of the Estonian Film Institute Edith Sepp

The National Estonian Film and Television Awards (EFTA) are due to be handed out for the first time ever this year, on 12 March. EFTA prizes will be given out across 12 film categories – Best Film, Best Documentary, Best Short Film (including short docs), Best Animation, Best Cinematographer, Best Director, Best Screenwriter, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Artist/Set Designer, Best Editor and Best Sound Editor.

This represents a significant step up for the Estonians, who were formerly the only country in the region not to have national film awards, finally bringing them up to speed with the Finnish Jussis, Latvian Kristaps and Lithuanian Silver Cranes. So far, the only prizes established within the film sector have been the Estonian Film Journalists’ Association’s annual awards for the best film, the Neitsi Maali (“Virgin Maali”) Award, and the prizes given out by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia. “Filmmakers have waited a long time for this kind of recognition,” says producer Ivo Felt. The director of the Estonian Film Institute, Edith Sepp, says she is optimistic that this will turn out to be a long-lasting and significant tradition: “We’ve seen a lot of positive excitement both in the film and the TV industry in Estonia, so we can certainly say it’s a much-anticipated event,” she said. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

EFTA is organised in partnership between the Estonian Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture of Estonia, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia and the Eesti Meedia media group. 

 

comments
Shooting Stars Home
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

WALLONIE BERLINALE 2 HOME