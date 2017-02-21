Luís Miñarro’s production outfit, Eddie Saeta, goes back to the grindstone

by Alfonso Rivera

21/02/2017 - The Spanish company is backing Los indeseados ¡Europa!, which is being shot as we speak at Catalan, French and Italian locations, helmed by Frabrizio Ferraro

The border towns of Portbou and La Vajol, the French commune of Banyuls, Barcelona and Rome are all serving as the shooting locations for Los indeseados ¡Europa! (lit. “The Undesirables, Europe!”), directed by Italy’s Fabrizio Ferraro (Quattro notti di uno straniero). The movie sees a return to action for Spanish production outfit Eddie Saeta, managed by the irrepressible Lluís Miñarro, whose last film was Falling Star , directed by the producer himself and starring Álex Brendemühl. This will therefore come as fantastic news for fans of the most adventurous, auteurial and independent brand of European cinema.

Majorca-born musician and actor Pau Riba, flanked by Lisbon-born actress Catarina Wallenstein, play the leads in this movie, which reconstructs the events that unfolded on the Lister Route, one of history's gaping wounds.The paths of a Spanish Republican soldier, two militiamen from the international brigades and philosopher-author Walter Benjamin cross on the border between Spain and France between February 1939 and September 1940. Their march in pursuit of freedom is a fitting metaphor for the opposition to the decline of democratic values and the identity crisis that beleaguer Europe today.

Euplemio Macri, Marco Teti, Bruno Duchêne and Vincenç Altaió round off the cast of Los indeseados ¡Europa!, whose production design has been entrusted to Sebastián Vogler (Last Days of Louis XIV ). Lluís Miñarro claims that the film is “a metaphor for present-day Europe – a Europe that appears incapable of defining its cultural and productive essence. To this effect, the plot is a reflection on the first mass exodus after the Spanish Civil War: the Republican retreat, whose modern equivalent is the migration crisis.”

Los indeseados ¡Europa! is a production by Passepartout ARL and Eddie Saeta SA, which is also benefiting from contributions from RAI Cinema and the Italian Ministry of Culture (MiBACT).

(Translated from Spanish)