United States of Love (2016)
This is Our Land (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Spoor (2017)
Summer 1993 (2017)
Bright Nights (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: On Body and Soul (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

FESTIVALS UK

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

BFI Flare to open with Against the Law

by 

- Signature Move to close London LGBT festival

BFI Flare to open with Against the Law
Against the Law by Fergus O’Brien

The 31st edition of BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival (16-26 March) will open with the world premiere of Fergus O’Brien’s Against the Law (UK) and will close with the international premiere of Jennifer Reeder’s Signature Move (US). The Centrepiece Screening is the European premiere of Clyde Petersen’s Torrey Pines (US), accompanied by a live score from director his Queercore band, Your Heart Breaks. This year’s Special Presentations are both world premieres – writer Jacquie Lawrence’s UK web series, Different for Girls, directed by Campbell X and Vincent Gagliostro’s After Louie

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

2017 sees the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Sexual Offences Act which decriminalised private homosexual acts in England and Wales. The festival marks this anniversary in a number of ways, including ‘Fifty Years of Queer History through the Moving Image and Beyond’ – an afternoon of illustrated talks, screenings and storytelling with a range of historians, archivists and individuals who lived through the period; and the world premiere of Ashley Joiner’s Pride (UK) that details the history of the Pride celebrations. In all, the festival will present over 50 features, more than 100 shorts and a range of special events.

The BFI is also marking the 50th anniversary with a new season of screenings and events in July and August. ‘Gross Indecency’ will explore the pioneering and sometimes problematic depictions of LGBT life in British film and TV in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Tricia Tuttle, BFI deputy head of festivals said “If last year’s 30th Anniversary of the festival was time for reflection on just how far we’ve come, many world events in the 12 months since have reminded us just how vital this event still is. And what a programme we have to offer this year – it’s vibrant, politically engaged, playful, stirring – and with a number of world, international and European premieres on offer, BFI Flare is absolutely the place to see the best new LGBT cinema first.”

 

comments
Shooting Stars Home
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Berlinale Swiss Home