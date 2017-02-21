East Doc Platform unveils its 2017 open programme

by Tina Poglajen

21/02/2017 - Organised by the Institute of Documentary Film, the largest documentary industry event in Central and Eastern Europe will also organise free-entry, English-language events open to the public

Panels, public presentations, lectures, screenings and master classes will be organised as part of the open programme at the sixth East Doc Platform, the largest Central and Eastern European documentary event that serves as a meeting point for filmmakers, producers, festival programmers, buyers, distributors, sales agents and film-fund representatives.

Held from 6-12 March in Prague, and open to the public as well as accredited attendees, the open-programme events will be held in English, and will feature information and advice on presenting films to audiences and selection committees, seeking financing and foreign co-productions, and innovative distribution strategies.

Among others, lectures by producers such as Helle Faber (Enemies of Happiness) will offer insight into co-producing across Europe, while notes on pitching film trailers will be shared by lead production tutor Mikael Opstrup (The Brussels Business) and producer Iikka Vehkalahti. In addition, veteran documentary and fiction editor, and long-time Werner Herzog collaborator, Joe Bini (American Honey , Into the Inferno , Salt and Fire ) will be presenting a master class on documentary filmmaking through the eyes of the editor.

There will be an additional focus on the status of women filmmakers in the international film landscape, highlighting the opportunities and presenting recommendations for the future by the European Women’s Audiovisual Network. The presentations of 20 feature-length documentaries in development and production from Central and Eastern Europe will also be held publicly, as part of the East European Forum.

Focusing on the latest trends, a series of lectures will be dedicated to transmedia, interactive storytelling and virtual reality, explaining the process of creating 360° content as well as current hardware and software options.