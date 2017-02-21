David di Donatello: 17 nominations for Like Crazy and Indivisible

by Vittoria Scarpa

21/02/2017 - Not far behind is Italian Race with 16 nominations, and Sweet Dreams with 10. The awards ceremony will take place on 27 March

This year the David di Donatello awards will be fought over by Paolo Virzì and Edoardo De Angelis. Like Crazy and Indivisible are the two films with the most nominations (17 apiece) for the 2017 edition of the Italian film academy awards, the ceremony for which will take place on 27 March. Veteran filmmaker Virzì will face off with younger director De Angelis (on his third feature), in a head-to-head between two films that are very different, but both centre around two very special women. The Tuscan director’s comedy on the adventures of two crazy friends has been nominated for Best Film, Best Actress (both Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Micaela Ramazzotti), Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Valentina Carnelutti), and Best Original Screenplay, among other awards. Meanwhile De Angelis’ drama, which centres around two conjoined twins, has been nominated for Best Film, Best Actress (sisters Angela and Marianna Fontana), Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Antonia Truppo), Best Supporting Actor (Massimiliano Rossi), and Best Original Screenplay.

Not far behind is Italian Race , Matteo Rovere’s film set in the world of racing. It has been nominated for 16 awards, including for Best Film, Best Actress (Matilda De Angelis), Best Actor (Stefano Accorsi), Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Roberta Mattei), and Best Original Screenplay. Another veteran, Marco Bellocchio, follows with 10 nominations for his film Sweet Dreams , including for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Valerio Mastandrea), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Mastandrea has also been nominated for the award for Best Supporting Actor for Fiore by Claudio Giovannesi (which has received six nominations in total, including for Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress for Daphne Scoccia). Meanwhile The Stuff of Dreams by Gianfranco Cabiddu has received nine nominations (including for Best Actor for Sergio Rubini, Best Supporting Actor for Ennio Fantastichini, and Best Adapted Screenplay), At War with Love by Pif has received seven (including for Best Original Screenplay), and The Confessions by Roberto Andò has received five (including for Best Actor for Toni Servillo and Best Supporting Actor for Pierfrancesco Favino).

In the running for Best New Director are Michele Vannucci (I Was a Dreamer ), Marco Danieli (Worldly Girl , the lead actor of which, Michele Riondino, is also up for an award), Marco Segato (On the Trail of My Father ), Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro (Mine) and Lorenzo Corvino (WAX: We Are the X ). Battling it out for Best European Film meanwhile are Florence Foster Jenkins , I, Daniel Blake , Julieta , Sing Street and Truman .

All the nominees for the 2017 David di Donatello awards:

Best Film

Sweet Dreams – Marco Bellocchio

Fiore – Claudio Giovannesi

Indivisible – Edoardo De Angelis

Like Crazy – Paolo Virzì

Italian Race – Matteo Rovere

Best Director

Marco Bellocchio – Sweet Dreams

Claudio Giovannesi – Fiore

Edoardo De Angelis – Indivisible

Paolo Virzì – Like Crazy

Matteo Rovere – Italian Race

Best New Director

Michele Vannucci – I Was a Dreamer

Marco Danieli – Worldly Girl

Marco Segato – On the Trail of My Father

Fabio Guaglione, Fabio Resinaro – Mine

Lorenzo Corvino – WAX: We Are the X

Best Original Screenplay

Giovannesi, Gravino, Lattanzi – Fiore

Astori, Diliberto, Martani – At War with Love

Guaglianone, Petronio, De Angelis – Indivisible

Archibugi, Virzì – Like Crazy

Andò, Pasquini – The Confessions

Gravino, Manieri, Rovere – Italian Race

Best Adapted Screenplay

Infascelli, Leotti – Era d’estate

Albinati, Bellocchio, Santella – Sweet Dreams

Cabiddu, Chiti, De Mola – The Stuff of Dreams

Patierno – Naples ‘44

Marciano, Santella, Mordini – Pericle The Black

Gaudioso – Un paese quasi perfetto

Best Producer

Bortone, Van Langendonck, Bouckaert, Gong, Devillers – Coffee

Pupkin, Ibc Movie, Rai Cinema – Fiore

De Razza, Verga – Indivisible

Belardi for Lotus Production, Rai Cinema – Like Crazy

Barbagallo for Bibi Film, Rai Cinema – The Confessions

Procacci, Rai Cinema – Italian Race

Best Actress

Daphne Scoccia – Fiore

Angela and Marianna Fontana – Indivisible

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi – Like Crazy

Micaela Ramazzotti – Like Crazy

Matilda De Angelis – Italian Race

Best Actor

Valerio Mastandrea – Sweet Dreams

Michele Riondino – Worldly Girl

Sergio Rubini – The Stuff of Dreams

Toni Servillo – The Confessions

Stefano Accorsi – Italian Race

Best Supporting Actress

Antonia Truppo – Indivisible

Valentina Carnelutti – Like Crazy

Valeria Golino – A Possible Life

Michela Cescon – Piuma

Roberta Mattei – Italian Race

Best Supporting Actor

Valerio Mastandrea – Fiore

Massimiliano Rossi – Indivisible

Ennio Fantastichini – The Stuff of Dreams

Pierfrancesco Favino – The Confessions

Roberto De Francesco – The Last Things

Best Cinematography

Daniele Ciprì – Sweet Dreams

Ferran Paredes Rubio – Indivisible

Vladan Radovic – Like Crazy

Maurizio Calvesi – The Confessions

Michele D'Attanasio – Italian Race

Best Score

Carlo Civelli – Sweet Dreams

Enzo Avitabile – Indivisible

Carlo Virzì – Like Crazy

Franco Piersanti – The Stuff of Dreams

Andrea Farri – Italian Race

Best Original Song

“I can see the stars” – How to Grow Up Despite your Parents

“Abbi pietà di noi” – Indivisible

“L’estate addosso” – Summertime

“Po popporoppò” – Like Crazy

“Seventeen” – Italian Race

Best Screenplay

Marcello Di Carlo – At War with Love

Carmine Guarino – Indivisible

Marco Dentici – Sweet Dreams

Tonino Zera – Like Crazy

Livia Borgognoni – The Stuff of Dreams

Best Costumes

Cristiana Ricceri – At War with Love

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Indivisible

Catia Dottori – Like Crazy

Beatrice Giannini, Elisabetta Antico – The Stuff of Dreams

Cristina Laparola – Italian Race

Best Make-Up

Gino Tamagnini – Sweet Dreams

Maurizio Fazzini – At War with Love

Valentina Iannuccilli – Indivisible

Esmé Sciaroni – Like Crazy

Silvia Beltrani – The Stuff of Dreams

Luca Mazzoccoli – Italian Race

Best Hair Design

Mauro Tamagnini – Sweet Dreams

Massimiliano Gelo – At War with Love

Vincenzo Cormaci – Indivisible

Daniela Tartari – Like Crazy

Alessio Pompei – Italian Race

Best Editing

Consuelo Catucci – 7 Minutes

Chiara Griziotti – Indivisible

Cecilia Zanuso – Like Crazy

Alessio Doglione – The Stuff of Dreams

Gianni Vezzosi – Italian Race

Best Sound

Sweet Dreams

Indivisible

Like Crazy

The Stuff of Dreams

Italian Race

Best Digital Effects

At War with Love

Indivisible

Mine

Ustica: The Missing Paper

Italian Race

Best Documentary

60 - Ieri, oggi, domani

Water and Sugar: Carlo Di Palma, the Colours of Life

Crazy for football

Liberami

Magic Island

Best European Film

Florence Foster Jenkins – Stephen Frears (United Kingdom)

I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach (United Kingdom/France/Belgium)

Julieta – Pedro Almodóvar (Spain)

Sing Street – John Carney (Ireland/United Kingdom/United States)

Truman – Cesc Gay (Spain/Argentina)

Best Foreign Film

Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford (United States/United Kingdom)

Captain Fantastic – Matt Ross (United States)

Lion – Garth Davis (Australia/United Kingdom/United States)

Paterson – Jim Jarmusch (United States/Germany)

Sully – Clint Eastwood (United States)

Best Short Film

A casa mia – Mario Piredda

Ego – Lorenza Indovina

Mostri – Adriano Giotti

Simposio suino in re minore – Francesco Filippini

Viola, Franca – Marta Savina

David Giovani

7 Minutes – Michele Placido

At War with Love – Pif

Summertime – Gabriele Muccino

Like Crazy – Paolo Virzì

Piuma – Roan Johnson

(Translated from Italian)