David di Donatello: 17 nominations for Like Crazy and Indivisible
by Vittoria Scarpa
- Not far behind is Italian Race with 16 nominations, and Sweet Dreams with 10. The awards ceremony will take place on 27 March
This year the David di Donatello awards will be fought over by Paolo Virzì and Edoardo De Angelis. Like Crazy [+see also:
Indivisible
film profile] are the two films with the most nominations (17 apiece) for the 2017 edition of the Italian film academy awards, the ceremony for which will take place on 27 March. Veteran filmmaker Virzì will face off with younger director De Angelis (on his third feature), in a head-to-head between two films that are very different, but both centre around two very special women. The Tuscan director’s comedy on the adventures of two crazy friends has been nominated for Best Film, Best Actress (both Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Micaela Ramazzotti), Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Valentina Carnelutti), and Best Original Screenplay, among other awards. Meanwhile De Angelis’ drama, which centres around two conjoined twins, has been nominated for Best Film, Best Actress (sisters Angela and Marianna Fontana), Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Antonia Truppo), Best Supporting Actor (Massimiliano Rossi), and Best Original Screenplay.
Not far behind is Italian Race
film profile], Matteo Rovere’s film set in the world of racing. It has been nominated for 16 awards, including for Best Film, Best Actress (Matilda De Angelis), Best Actor (Stefano Accorsi), Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Roberta Mattei), and Best Original Screenplay. Another veteran, Marco Bellocchio, follows with 10 nominations for his film Sweet Dreams [+see also:
film profile], including for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Valerio Mastandrea), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Mastandrea has also been nominated for the award for Best Supporting Actor for Fiore [+see also:
film profile] by Claudio Giovannesi (which has received six nominations in total, including for Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress for Daphne Scoccia). Meanwhile The Stuff of Dreams
by Gianfranco Cabiddu has received nine nominations (including for Best Actor for Sergio Rubini, Best Supporting Actor for Ennio Fantastichini, and Best Adapted Screenplay), At War with Love
by Pif has received seven (including for Best Original Screenplay), and The Confessions
film profile] by Roberto Andò has received five (including for Best Actor for Toni Servillo and Best Supporting Actor for Pierfrancesco Favino).
In the running for Best New Director are Michele Vannucci (I Was a Dreamer
), Marco Danieli (Worldly Girl
the lead actor of which, Michele Riondino, is also up for an award), Marco Segato (On the Trail of My Father
), Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro (Mine) and Lorenzo Corvino (WAX: We Are the X
). Battling it out for Best European Film meanwhile are Florence Foster Jenkins
I, Daniel Blake
Julieta
Sing Street
and Truman
film profile].
All the nominees for the 2017 David di Donatello awards:
Best Film
Sweet Dreams
– Marco Bellocchio
Fiore
– Claudio Giovannesi
Indivisible
– Edoardo De Angelis
Like Crazy
– Paolo Virzì
Italian Race
– Matteo Rovere
Best Director
Marco Bellocchio – Sweet Dreams
Claudio Giovannesi – Fiore
Edoardo De Angelis – Indivisible
Paolo Virzì – Like Crazy
Matteo Rovere – Italian Race
Best New Director
Michele Vannucci – I Was a Dreamer
film profile]
Marco Danieli – Worldly Girl
film profile]
Marco Segato – On the Trail of My Father
film profile]
Fabio Guaglione, Fabio Resinaro – Mine
Lorenzo Corvino – WAX: We Are the X
film profile]
Best Original Screenplay
Giovannesi, Gravino, Lattanzi – Fiore
Astori, Diliberto, Martani – At War with Love
film profile]
Guaglianone, Petronio, De Angelis – Indivisible
Archibugi, Virzì – Like Crazy
Andò, Pasquini – The Confessions
film profile]
Gravino, Manieri, Rovere – Italian Race
Best Adapted Screenplay
Infascelli, Leotti – Era d'estate
film profile]
Albinati, Bellocchio, Santella – Sweet Dreams
Cabiddu, Chiti, De Mola – The Stuff of Dreams
film profile]
Patierno – Naples '44
film profile]
Marciano, Santella, Mordini – Pericle The Black
film profile]
Gaudioso – Un paese quasi perfetto
film profile]
Best Producer
Bortone, Van Langendonck, Bouckaert, Gong, Devillers – Coffee
film profile]
Pupkin, Ibc Movie, Rai Cinema – Fiore
De Razza, Verga – Indivisible
Belardi for Lotus Production, Rai Cinema – Like Crazy
Barbagallo for Bibi Film, Rai Cinema – The Confessions
Procacci, Rai Cinema – Italian Race
Best Actress
Daphne Scoccia – Fiore
Angela and Marianna Fontana – Indivisible
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi – Like Crazy
Micaela Ramazzotti – Like Crazy
Matilda De Angelis – Italian Race
Best Actor
Valerio Mastandrea – Sweet Dreams
Michele Riondino – Worldly Girl
Sergio Rubini – The Stuff of Dreams
Toni Servillo – The Confessions
Stefano Accorsi – Italian Race
Best Supporting Actress
Antonia Truppo – Indivisible
Valentina Carnelutti – Like Crazy
Valeria Golino – A Possible Life
film profile]
Roberta Mattei – Italian Race
Best Supporting Actor
Valerio Mastandrea – Fiore
Massimiliano Rossi – Indivisible
Ennio Fantastichini – The Stuff of Dreams
Pierfrancesco Favino – The Confessions
film profile]
Best Cinematography
Daniele Ciprì – Sweet Dreams
Ferran Paredes Rubio – Indivisible
Vladan Radovic – Like Crazy
Maurizio Calvesi – The Confessions
Michele D'Attanasio – Italian Race
Best Score
Carlo Civelli – Sweet Dreams
Enzo Avitabile – Indivisible
Carlo Virzì – Like Crazy
Franco Piersanti – The Stuff of Dreams
Andrea Farri – Italian Race
Best Original Song
film profile]
“Abbi pietà di noi” – Indivisible
Summertime
“Po popporoppò” – Like Crazy
“Seventeen” – Italian Race
Best Screenplay
Marcello Di Carlo – At War with Love
Carmine Guarino – Indivisible
Marco Dentici – Sweet Dreams
Tonino Zera – Like Crazy
Livia Borgognoni – The Stuff of Dreams
Best Costumes
Cristiana Ricceri – At War with Love
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Indivisible
Catia Dottori – Like Crazy
Beatrice Giannini, Elisabetta Antico – The Stuff of Dreams
Cristina Laparola – Italian Race
Best Make-Up
Gino Tamagnini – Sweet Dreams
Maurizio Fazzini – At War with Love
Valentina Iannuccilli – Indivisible
Esmé Sciaroni – Like Crazy
Silvia Beltrani – The Stuff of Dreams
Luca Mazzoccoli – Italian Race
Best Hair Design
Mauro Tamagnini – Sweet Dreams
Massimiliano Gelo – At War with Love
Vincenzo Cormaci – Indivisible
Daniela Tartari – Like Crazy
Alessio Pompei – Italian Race
Best Editing
film profile]
Chiara Griziotti – Indivisible
Cecilia Zanuso – Like Crazy
Alessio Doglione – The Stuff of Dreams
Gianni Vezzosi – Italian Race
Best Sound
Sweet Dreams
Indivisible
Like Crazy
The Stuff of Dreams
Italian Race
Best Digital Effects
At War with Love
Indivisible
Mine
film profile]
Italian Race
Best Documentary
60 - Ieri, oggi, domani
Water and Sugar: Carlo Di Palma, the Colours of Life
Crazy for football
film profile]
Magic Island
Best European Film
Florence Foster Jenkins – Stephen Frears (United Kingdom)
I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach (United Kingdom/France/Belgium)
Julieta – Pedro Almodóvar (Spain)
Sing Street – John Carney (Ireland/United Kingdom/United States)
Truman – Cesc Gay (Spain/Argentina)
Best Foreign Film
Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford (United States/United Kingdom)
Captain Fantastic – Matt Ross (United States)
Lion – Garth Davis (Australia/United Kingdom/United States)
Paterson – Jim Jarmusch (United States/Germany)
Sully – Clint Eastwood (United States)
Best Short Film
A casa mia – Mario Piredda
Ego – Lorenza Indovina
Mostri – Adriano Giotti
Simposio suino in re minore – Francesco Filippini
Viola, Franca – Marta Savina
David Giovani
7 Minutes – Michele Placido
At War with Love – Pif
Summertime – Gabriele Muccino
Like Crazy – Paolo Virzì
Piuma – Roan Johnson
(Translated from Italian)