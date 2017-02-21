United States of Love (2016)
Focus: Smoke & Mirrors (2016)
DAVID DI DONATELLO 2017

David di Donatello: 17 nominations for Like Crazy and Indivisible

by 

- Not far behind is Italian Race with 16 nominations, and Sweet Dreams with 10. The awards ceremony will take place on 27 March

David di Donatello: 17 nominations for Like Crazy and Indivisible
Like Crazy by Paolo Virzì and Indivisible by Edoardo De Angelis

This year the David di Donatello awards will be fought over by Paolo Virzì and Edoardo De Angelis. Like Crazy [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Paolo Virzì
film profile] and Indivisible [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Edoardo de Angelis
film profile] are the two films with the most nominations (17 apiece) for the 2017 edition of the Italian film academy awards, the ceremony for which will take place on 27 March. Veteran filmmaker Virzì will face off with younger director De Angelis (on his third feature), in a head-to-head between two films that are very different, but both centre around two very special women. The Tuscan director’s comedy on the adventures of two crazy friends has been nominated for Best Film, Best Actress (both Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Micaela Ramazzotti), Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Valentina Carnelutti), and Best Original Screenplay, among other awards. Meanwhile De Angelis’ drama, which centres around two conjoined twins, has been nominated for  Best Film, Best Actress (sisters Angela and Marianna Fontana), Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Antonia Truppo), Best Supporting Actor (Massimiliano Rossi), and Best Original Screenplay.

Not far behind is Italian Race [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Matteo Rovere
film profile], Matteo Rovere’s film set in the world of racing. It has been nominated for 16 awards, including for Best Film, Best Actress (Matilda De Angelis), Best Actor (Stefano Accorsi), Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Roberta Mattei), and Best Original Screenplay. Another veteran, Marco Bellocchio, follows with 10 nominations for his film Sweet Dreams [+see also:
film review
trailer
Q&A: Marco Bellocchio
film profile], including for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Valerio Mastandrea), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Mastandrea has also been nominated for the award for Best Supporting Actor for Fiore [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Claudio Giovannesi
film profile] by Claudio Giovannesi (which has received six nominations in total, including for Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress for Daphne Scoccia). Meanwhile The Stuff of Dreams [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Gianfranco Cabiddu has received nine nominations (including for Best Actor for Sergio Rubini, Best Supporting Actor for Ennio Fantastichini, and Best Adapted Screenplay), At War with Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film profile] by Pif has received seven (including for Best Original Screenplay), and The Confessions [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Roberto Andò
film profile] by Roberto Andò has received five (including for Best Actor for Toni Servillo and Best Supporting Actor for Pierfrancesco Favino).

In the running for Best New Director are Michele Vannucci (I Was a Dreamer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alessandro Borghi
interview: Michele Vannucci
film profile]), Marco Danieli (Worldly Girl [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film focus
interview: Marco Danieli
film profile], the lead actor of which, Michele Riondino, is also up for an award), Marco Segato (On the Trail of My Father [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro (Mine) and Lorenzo Corvino (WAX: We Are the X [+see also:
trailer
film profile]). Battling it out for Best European Film meanwhile are Florence Foster Jenkins [+see also:
trailer
making of
film profile], I, Daniel Blake [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Julieta [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Pedro Almodóvar
film profile], Sing Street [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and Truman [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film focus
interview: Cesc Gay
film profile].

All the nominees for the 2017 David di Donatello awards:

Best Film
Sweet Dreams [+see also:
film review
trailer
Q&A: Marco Bellocchio
film profile] – Marco Bellocchio
Fiore [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Claudio Giovannesi
film profile]– Claudio Giovannesi
Indivisible [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Edoardo de Angelis
film profile] – Edoardo De Angelis
Like Crazy [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Paolo Virzì
film profile]– Paolo Virzì
Italian Race [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Matteo Rovere
film profile] – Matteo Rovere

Best Director
Marco Bellocchio – Sweet Dreams
Claudio Giovannesi – Fiore
Edoardo De Angelis – Indivisible
Paolo Virzì – Like Crazy
Matteo Rovere – Italian Race

Best New Director
Michele Vannucci – I Was a Dreamer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alessandro Borghi
interview: Michele Vannucci
film profile]
Marco Danieli – Worldly Girl [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film focus
interview: Marco Danieli
film profile]
Marco Segato – On the Trail of My Father [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Fabio Guaglione, Fabio Resinaro – Mine
Lorenzo Corvino – WAX: We Are the X [+see also:
trailer
film profile]

Best Original Screenplay
Giovannesi, Gravino, Lattanzi – Fiore
Astori, Diliberto, Martani – At War with Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film profile]
Guaglianone, Petronio, De Angelis – Indivisible
Archibugi, Virzì – Like Crazy
Andò, Pasquini – The Confessions [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Roberto Andò
film profile]
Gravino, Manieri, Rovere – Italian Race

Best Adapted Screenplay
Infascelli, Leotti – Era d’estate [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Albinati, Bellocchio, Santella – Sweet Dreams
Cabiddu, Chiti, De Mola – The Stuff of Dreams [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
Patierno – Naples ‘44 [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Francesco Patierno
film profile]
Marciano, Santella, Mordini – Pericle The Black [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Stefano Mordini
film profile]
Gaudioso – Un paese quasi perfetto [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]

Best Producer
Bortone, Van Langendonck, Bouckaert, Gong, Devillers Coffee [+see also:
trailer
interview: Cristiano Bortone
film profile]
Pupkin, Ibc Movie, Rai CinemaFiore
De Razza, Verga – Indivisible
Belardi for Lotus Production, Rai Cinema – Like Crazy
Barbagallo for Bibi Film, Rai Cinema – The Confessions
Procacci, Rai Cinema – Italian Race

Best Actress
Daphne Scoccia – Fiore
Angela and Marianna Fontana – Indivisible
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi – Like Crazy
Micaela Ramazzotti – Like Crazy
Matilda De Angelis – Italian Race

Best Actor
Valerio Mastandrea – Sweet Dreams
Michele Riondino – Worldly Girl
Sergio Rubini – The Stuff of Dreams
Toni Servillo – The Confessions
Stefano Accorsi – Italian Race

Best Supporting Actress
Antonia Truppo – Indivisible
Valentina Carnelutti – Like Crazy
Valeria Golino – A Possible Life
Michela Cescon – Piuma [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Roberta Mattei – Italian Race

Best Supporting Actor
Valerio Mastandrea – Fiore
Massimiliano Rossi – Indivisible
Ennio Fantastichini – The Stuff of Dreams
Pierfrancesco Favino – The Confessions
Roberto De Francesco – The Last Things [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]

Best Cinematography
Daniele Ciprì – Sweet Dreams
Ferran Paredes Rubio – Indivisible
Vladan Radovic – Like Crazy
Maurizio Calvesi – The Confessions
Michele D'Attanasio – Italian Race

Best Score
Carlo Civelli – Sweet Dreams
Enzo Avitabile – Indivisible
Carlo Virzì – Like Crazy
Franco Piersanti – The Stuff of Dreams
Andrea Farri – Italian Race

Best Original Song
“I can see the stars” – How to Grow Up Despite your Parents [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
“Abbi pietà di noi” – Indivisible
“L’estate addosso” – Summertime [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
“Po popporoppò” – Like Crazy
“Seventeen” – Italian Race

Best Screenplay
Marcello Di Carlo – At War with Love
Carmine Guarino – Indivisible
Marco Dentici – Sweet Dreams
Tonino Zera – Like Crazy
Livia Borgognoni – The Stuff of Dreams

Best Costumes
Cristiana Ricceri – At War with Love
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Indivisible
Catia Dottori – Like Crazy
Beatrice Giannini, Elisabetta Antico – The Stuff of Dreams
Cristina Laparola – Italian Race

Best Make-Up
Gino Tamagnini – Sweet Dreams
Maurizio Fazzini – At War with Love
Valentina Iannuccilli – Indivisible
Esmé Sciaroni – Like Crazy
Silvia Beltrani – The Stuff of Dreams
Luca Mazzoccoli – Italian Race

Best Hair Design
 Mauro Tamagnini – Sweet Dreams
 Massimiliano Gelo – At War with Love
 Vincenzo Cormaci – Indivisible
 Daniela Tartari – Like Crazy
 Alessio Pompei – Italian Race

Best Editing
 Consuelo Catucci – 7 Minutes [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Michele Placido
film profile]
 Chiara Griziotti – Indivisible
 Cecilia Zanuso – Like Crazy
 Alessio Doglione – The Stuff of Dreams
 Gianni Vezzosi – Italian Race

Best Sound
 Sweet Dreams
 Indivisible
 Like Crazy
 The Stuff of Dreams
 Italian Race

Best Digital Effects
 At War with Love
 Indivisible
 Mine
 Ustica: The Missing Paper [+see also:
trailer
film profile]
 Italian Race

Best Documentary
 60 - Ieri, oggi, domani
Water and Sugar: Carlo Di Palma, the Colours of Life
 Crazy for football [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
 Liberami [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
 Magic Island [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]

Best European Film
 Florence Foster Jenkins [+see also:
trailer
making of
film profile]– Stephen Frears (United Kingdom)
I, Daniel Blake [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]– Ken Loach (United Kingdom/France/Belgium)
Julieta [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Pedro Almodóvar
film profile]– Pedro Almodóvar (Spain)
Sing Street [+see also:
trailer
film profile]– John Carney (Ireland/United Kingdom/United States)
Truman [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film focus
interview: Cesc Gay
film profile]– Cesc Gay (Spain/Argentina)

Best Foreign Film
 Nocturnal Animals [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Tom Ford (United States/United Kingdom)
 Captain Fantastic – Matt Ross (United States)
 Lion [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]– Garth Davis (Australia/United Kingdom/United States)
 Paterson [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]– Jim Jarmusch (United States/Germany)
 Sully – Clint Eastwood (United States)

Best Short Film
 A casa mia – Mario Piredda
 Ego – Lorenza Indovina
 Mostri – Adriano Giotti
 Simposio suino in re minore – Francesco Filippini
 Viola, Franca – Marta Savina

David Giovani
 7 Minutes – Michele Placido
 At War with Love – Pif
 Summertime – Gabriele Muccino
 Like Crazy – Paolo Virzì
 Piuma – Roan Johnson

(Translated from Italian)

 

