United States of Love (2016)
This is Our Land (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Summer 1993 (2017)
Smoke & Mirrors (2016)
Afterlov (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: On Body and Soul (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

INSTITUTIONS UK

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

British government and creative industries join hands with search engines to curb piracy

by 

- New Code to ensure that consumers will no longer be led to copyright infringing websites

British government and creative industries join hands with search engines to curb piracy

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has helped broker an agreement that will see search engines and the creative industries work together to stop consumers being led to copyright infringing websites. Representatives from leading search engines, the creative industries and the IPO have developed a Voluntary Code of Practice dedicated to the removal of links to infringing content from the first page of search results. Effective immediately, the Code has set a 1 June target for reducing visibility of infringing content. Code signatories include search engine giants Google and Microsoft’s Bing, the Motion Picture Association and music body British Phonographic Industry.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Members of Alliance for IP umbrella that have indicated agreement to the Code include the Entertainment Retailers Association, British Brands Group, Film Distributors’ Association, Association of Authors Agents, British Brands Group, Premier League, Publishers Association and several others.

Jo Johnson, UK Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation, will oversee the implementation of the Code and the IPO will work with all parties to evaluate progress.

Johnson said, “Search engines play a vital role in helping consumers discover content online. Their relationship with our world leading creative industries needs to be collaborative. Consumers are increasingly heading online for music, films, e-books, and a wide variety of other content. It is essential that they be presented with links to legitimate websites and services, not provided with links to pirate sites. I am very pleased that the search engines and representatives of the creative industries have agreed this Code. I look forward to this valuable collaboration benefiting both the UK’s digital and creative sectors.”

UK Minister of State for Digital and Culture, Matt Hancock, added, “We are one of the world’s leading digital nations, and we have a responsibility to make sure that consumers have easy access to legal content online. Pirate sites deprive artists and rights holders of hard-earned income and I’m delighted to see industry led solutions like this landmark agreement which will be instrumental in driving change. As we build a more global Britain we want the UK to be the most innovative country to do business, and initiatives like this will ensure our creative and digital economies continue to thrive.”

 

comments
Paris Coproduction Village
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

FEATURE LAB Home