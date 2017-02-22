6.7 million viewings for MyFrenchFilmFestival
by Fabien Lemercier
- The previous record of the online festival organised by UniFrance has been broken once again; the filmmakers’ jury chaired by Pablo Trapero has crowned The New Kid
The seventh edition of the MyFrenchFilmFestival took place from 13 January-13 February via the site myFrenchFilmFestival.com and on 37 partner platforms in 91 territories (see the news) – and the online event organised by UniFrance just keeps on growing. With 6.7 million viewings, last year’s record (of 6.5 million) has been broken. The top five countries that recorded the most visits this year were Russia, the United States, Mexico, Brazil and France, in that order.
The Foreign Filmmakers' Jury Award (the jury was chaired by Pablo Trapero, and included Rebecca Zlotowski, Shlomi Elkabetz, Fabrice du Welz and Bertrand Bonello) was given to the feature debut by Rudi Rosenberg, The New Kid
which also took home the International Press Award. Meanwhile, the Audience Award for Best Feature Film was bestowed upon Ogres
film profile] by Léa Fehner.
Here is the full list of winners:
Filmmakers’ Jury Award
The New Kid
film profile] - Rudi Rosenberg
Exceptional Special Mention
Marguerite & Julien - Valérie Donzelli
Lacoste Audience Award – feature film
Ogres
film profile] - Léa Fehner
Lacoste Audience Award – short film
La rentrée des classes - Stéphane Aubier and Vincent Patar
International Press Award – feature film
The New Kid - Rudi Rosenberg
International Press Award – short film
La Convention de Genève - Benoît Martin
(Translated from French)