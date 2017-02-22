6.7 million viewings for MyFrenchFilmFestival

by Fabien Lemercier

22/02/2017 - The previous record of the online festival organised by UniFrance has been broken once again; the filmmakers’ jury chaired by Pablo Trapero has crowned The New Kid

The seventh edition of the MyFrenchFilmFestival took place from 13 January-13 February via the site myFrenchFilmFestival.com and on 37 partner platforms in 91 territories (see the news) – and the online event organised by UniFrance just keeps on growing. With 6.7 million viewings, last year’s record (of 6.5 million) has been broken. The top five countries that recorded the most visits this year were Russia, the United States, Mexico, Brazil and France, in that order.

The Foreign Filmmakers’ Jury Award (the jury was chaired by Pablo Trapero, and included Rebecca Zlotowski, Shlomi Elkabetz, Fabrice du Welz and Bertrand Bonello) was given to the feature debut by Rudi Rosenberg, The New Kid , which also took home the International Press Award. Meanwhile, the Audience Award for Best Feature Film was bestowed upon Ogres by Léa Fehner.

Here is the full list of winners:

Filmmakers’ Jury Award

The New Kid - Rudi Rosenberg

Exceptional Special Mention

Marguerite & Julien - Valérie Donzelli

Lacoste Audience Award – feature film

Ogres - Léa Fehner

Lacoste Audience Award – short film

La rentrée des classes - Stéphane Aubier and Vincent Patar

International Press Award – feature film

The New Kid - Rudi Rosenberg

International Press Award – short film

La Convention de Genève - Benoît Martin

(Translated from French)