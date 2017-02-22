United States of Love (2016)
This is Our Land (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Summer 1993 (2017)
Smoke & Mirrors (2016)
Afterlov (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Other Side of Hope (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

FESTIVALS France

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

6.7 million viewings for MyFrenchFilmFestival

by 

- The previous record of the online festival organised by UniFrance has been broken once again; the filmmakers’ jury chaired by Pablo Trapero has crowned The New Kid

6.7 million viewings for MyFrenchFilmFestival
The New Kid by Rudi Rosenberg

The seventh edition of the MyFrenchFilmFestival took place from 13 January-13 February via the site myFrenchFilmFestival.com and on 37 partner platforms in 91 territories (see the news) – and the online event organised by UniFrance just keeps on growing. With 6.7 million viewings, last year’s record (of 6.5 million) has been broken. The top five countries that recorded the most visits this year were Russia, the United States, Mexico, Brazil and France, in that order. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The Foreign Filmmakers’ Jury Award (the jury was chaired by Pablo Trapero, and included Rebecca ZlotowskiShlomi ElkabetzFabrice du Welz and Bertrand Bonello) was given to the feature debut by Rudi RosenbergThe New Kid [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Rudi Rosenberg
film profile], which also took home the International Press Award. Meanwhile, the Audience Award for Best Feature Film was bestowed upon Ogres [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Léa Fehner.

Here is the full list of winners:

Filmmakers’ Jury Award
The New Kid [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Rudi Rosenberg
film profile] - Rudi Rosenberg
Exceptional Special Mention
Marguerite & Julien - Valérie Donzelli

Lacoste Audience Award – feature film 
Ogres [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Léa Fehner

Lacoste Audience Award – short film 
La rentrée des classes - Stéphane Aubier and Vincent Patar

International Press Award – feature film 
The New Kid - Rudi Rosenberg

International Press Award – short film 
La Convention de Genève - Benoît Martin

(Translated from French)

 

comments
Paris Coproduction Village
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

FEATURE LAB Home