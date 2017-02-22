United States of Love (2016)
Focus: Summer 1993 (2017)
PRODUCTION Denmark

Casper Christensen and Frank Hvam preparing Dan Dream

- After two Klown successes, the pair of Danish comedians is readying something completely different

The main cast of Dan Dream (l-r): Magnus Millang, Jelina Moumou Meyer, Frank Hvam, Stine Schröder Jensen, Jacob Lohmann, Mia Lyhne, Lars Hjortshøj, Peter Gantzler, Casper Christensen, Louisa Aisin and (lying down in front) Niclas Vessel Kølpin (© Per Arnesen)

Danish comedians Casper Christensen and Frank Hvam, whose latest joint effort, Danish director Mikkel Nørgaard’s Klown Forever [+see also:
trailer
film profile], registered 512,056 admissions in Danish theatres, to become the most popular local title of 2015, are readying their next comedy set in the early 1980s, Dan Dream, for a 30 March premiere.

Scripted by Christensen and Hvam, the movie is described as “a genuine Danish fairy tale about courage, community and big dreams, following a group of dreamers who set out to develop the world's first electric car.” The story is inspired by press photos from the 1983 presentation of the Danish electric car Hope Whisper, which crashed during the press conference at Copenhagen’s Forum.

The comedy duo also stars in the film, the feature debut by TV writer-director Jesper Rofelt. They are flanked by Magnus Millang, Lars Hjortshøj, Mia Lyhne, Peter Gantzler, Niclas Vessel Kølpin, Louisa Aisin, Stine Schröder Jensen and Jacob Lohmann. It is being produced by Jesper Zartov for Copenhagen’s Nutmeg Movies, which also backed Klown Forever, and Nordisk Film Distribution is handling the Nordic releases.

Christensen and Hvam have described Dan Dream as a comedy about the famous Law of Jante, which was introduced by Danish-Norwegian author Aksel Sandemose in his 1933 novel A Fugitive Crosses His Tracks. It consists of ten rules modelled on his native provincial town, Nykøbing Mors, concluding with: “You are not to think you are anyone special or that you are better than us.”

The film has mainly been shot on the island of Funen. “We did not feel like making another Klown, but rather wanted to challenge each other with something new and different. And Funen is perfect – it can represent both the province and the 1980s. We haven’t made anything as funny as this for years,” Christensen and Hvam told the local press.

 

