Filming has wrapped on Dark Glasses by Claire Denis

by Fabien Lemercier

22/02/2017 - The cast features Juliette Binoche, Gérard Depardieu, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Xavier Beauvois, Bruno Podalydès and Josiane Balasko

Filming wrapped yesterday on Dark Glasses by Claire Denis, an adaptation of A Lover’s Discourse: Fragments by Roland Barthes (published in 1977), the screenplay for which was written by the filmmaker and her usual partner in crime Jean-Pol Fargeau.

The cast most notably reunites Juliette Binoche (who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1997, was nominated for the award for Best Actress in 2001, won the performance award at Cannes in 2010, won the award for Best Actress at Berlin in 1997 and at Venice in 1993, was recently acclaimed in Slack Bay , and will hit screens on 27 March in Telle mère, telle fille ), Gérard Depardieu (who was nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor in 1991, won the performance award at Cannes in 1990 and the award for Best Actor at Venice in 1985, and has been nominated 17 times for the César for Best Actor between 1976 and 2016, winning the award twice), Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (who was nominated for the César for Best Supporting Actress in 2017 for Slack Bay, won the David di Donatello for Best Actress in 1996, 1998 and 2014, and was recently at her best in Like Crazy ), Nicolas Duvauchelle (who was nominated for the César and Lumière in 2017 for Best Actor for A Decent Man , was nominated for the César for Best Supporting Actor in 2012 for Poliss , is currently starring in Dalida , and will hit theatres on 29 March in Orphan ), Xavier Beauvois (who usually directs, but has acted regularly since his nomination for the César for Most Promising Actor in 1993, and was acclaimed in Ponette, House of Tolerance , and A Castle in Italy , among others), Bruno Podalydès (who is also a filmmaker and had his first role in The Sweet Escape ), Josiane Balasko (who was nominated for the César for Best Actress in 1990, 1994 and 2004, and starred in Back to Mom’s last year), and Alex Descas (a familiar face in Claire Denis’ films since his nomination for the César for Most Promising Actor in 1991 for No Fear, No Die and the lead actor in 35 Shots of Rum ).

Dark Glasses is the 12th feature film by Claire Denis, who has been selected six times for the Venice Film Festival (in competition with No Fear, No Die in 1990, The Intruder in 2004 and White Material in 2009, in Cinema del Presente in 1999 with Beau travail, in Controcorrente in 2002 with Friday Night , and out of competition in 2008 with 35 Shots of Rum), four times for the Cannes Film Festival (in competition with Chocolat in 1988, out of competition with Trouble Every Day in 2001 and in Certain Regard with I Can’t Sleep and Bastards in 1994 and 2013), and took home a Golden Leopard at Locarno in 1996 with Nenette and Boni. The director’s next project is High Life (see article, a science fiction film (starring Robert Pattinson, Patricia Arquette and Mia Goth).

Produced by Olivier Delbosc for Curiosa Films, Dark Glasses, filming for which lasted seven weeks with Agnès Godard as Director of Photography, received an advance on receipts from the CNC. The complete list of partners will be revealed in due course.

Curiosa Films is currently working on the post-production for Fleuve noir by Erick Zonca (see article), Knock by Lorraine Lévy (see article, comedy Momo by duo Vincent Lobelle - Sébastien Thiéry (starring Catherine Frot and Christian Clavier), and will be releasing two films shown at Berlin in the spring: on 22 March, The Midwife by Martin Provost, and on 26 April, Django by Etienne Comar.

