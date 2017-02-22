Finishing touches being put to No sé decir adiós

by Alfonso Rivera

22/02/2017 - The post-production of Lino Escalera’s feature debut, a moving family drama starring Lola Dueñas, Juan Diego and Nathalie Poza, is due to wrap in the next few days

Lino Escalera, who studied Film at New York University and the San Antonio de los Baños Film School, has worked in advertising and television, in addition to shooting four short films (the most prominent of which was Elena quiere). Last year, he filmed his feature debut, No sé decir adios (lit. “I Don’t Know How to Say Goodbye”), in Almería, Girona and Barcelona. The movie boasts a story co-written by him and Pablo Remón (Casual Day), and stars a trio of actors who have either won or been nominated for the Goya Awards: Lola Dueñas (who scooped Best Actress for The Sea Inside and Me, Too ), Juan Diego (a seasoned maestro who won big with Vete de mí) and Nathalie Poza, who has been nominated three times: for Football Days, Hard Times and Todas las mujeres .

Miki Esparbé, Pau Durá, Noa Fontanals, Emilio Palacios, Oriol Plá, Greta Fernández, Marc Martínez and Pere Brasó round off the cast. The film tells the story of how Carla (Poza) receives a phone call from her sister Blanca (Dueñas), informing her that their father (Diego), whom she has no contact with, is seriously ill. And so she travels to Almería, where she spent her childhood, and takes him to Barcelona so that he can be treated by the doctors there. But this journey will turn out to be a way to escape from reality – something that will enable them to meet and say their last goodbyes.

According to Escalera, “This is a film about characters grappling with universal themes, such as family and death, from an angle that is intended to be recognisable for the viewer. I wanted to depict it from a position of proximity and closeness to the story, and to all of the elements that the screenplay caused to resonate with my own personal experience, but also from an aesthetic standpoint that attempts to establish a dialogue, or perhaps a conflict, between style and content, and between text and subtext.”

No sé decir adiós is a production by Lolita Films, Mediaevs and Whiteleaf Producciones. It will be distributed by Super8 in spring this year.

(Translated from Spanish)