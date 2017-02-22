Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris reveals its competition films
by Tristan Priimägi
- The Vilnius International Film Festival has completed the line-ups of its three competition programmes: New Europe – New Names, Baltic Gaze and Shorts
The line-ups of the various competition programmes at the 22nd Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris include films on a variety of topical issues, ranging from child abuse to the refugee crisis. The main competition, New Europe – New Names, presents 11 films from Eastern Europe, amongst them several titles that have already enjoyed a good number of screenings at festivals, beginning with Lithuania’s own The Saint [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Andrius Blazevicius
film profile] by Andrius Blaževičius (Lithuania/Poland), a dark satire about the 2008 financial crisis that has already been shown at Warsaw and Busan. The movie’s darkly comedic approach is also reflected in Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov's absurd and grim Glory [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Petar Valchanov, Kristina G…
film profile] (Bulgaria/Greece), about institutional corruption and injustice, and Estonian director Vallo Toomla’s unsettling Pretenders [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (Estonia/Latvia/Lithuania), which was premiered at San Sebastián last autumn. The line-up is further fortified by Attila Till’s Thessaloniki favourite Kills on Wheels [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (Hungary), the Cannes FIPRESCI Prize winner Dogs [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bogdan Mirica
film profile] by Bogdan Mirică (Romania/France/Bulgaria/Qatar) and two Polish entries: The Last Family [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Jan P Matuszynski and The Erlprince [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Kuba Czekaj
film profile] by Kuba Czekaj.
The remaining competition titles in the New Europe – New Names section are Filthy [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Tereza Nvotová
film profile] by Tereza Nvotová (Slovakia/Czech Republic), Quit Staring at My Plate [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hana Jušić
film profile] by Hana Jušič (Croatia/Denmark), Requiem for Mrs. J. [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bojan Vuletić
film profile] by Bojan Vuletič (Serbia/Bulgaria/Macedonia/Russia/France) and The Black Pin [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Ivan Marinovic
film profile] by Ivan Marinovič (Montenegro/Serbia).
The Baltic Gaze competition showcases filmmakers from the Baltic Sea region, including a number of high-profile documentaries by well-known masters, like Sergei Loznitsa’s Austerlitz [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (Germany), Vitaly Mansky’s Close Relations [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (Germany/Latvia/Estonia/Ukraine) and Audrius Stonys’ Woman and the Glacier (Lithuania/Estonia). Amongst the fiction feature films, titles such as the Cannes-premiered The Student by Kirill Serebrennikov (Russia) and Estonian filmmaker Kadri Kõusaar’s Mother [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (Estonia), awarded at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, will make an appearance. The remaining movies screening in Baltic Gaze are Hatred [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Wojciech Smarzowski (Poland), Sámi Blood [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Amanda Kernell
film profile] by Amanda Kernell (Sweden/Denmark/Norway), The Bloom of Yesterday [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Chris Kraus (Germany/Austria/France), and The War Show [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Andreas Dalsgaard
film profile] by Obaidah Zytoon and Andreas Dalsgaard (Denmark/Finland/Syria).
The short films in competition vary hugely in terms of their genre and format, and include The Copyist by Hungary’s Tamás Kőszegi, which was shot using only a photocopier. The winners will be selected from among the 31 films in the programme (four of them Lithuanian titles) by a jury comprising the directors of films in the New Europe – New Names competition. All of the short films will be shown at a special night screening.
The 22nd Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris takes place from 23 March-6 April. It is the largest film event in Lithuania.