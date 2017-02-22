Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris reveals its competition films

by Tristan Priimägi

22/02/2017 - The Vilnius International Film Festival has completed the line-ups of its three competition programmes: New Europe – New Names, Baltic Gaze and Shorts

The line-ups of the various competition programmes at the 22nd Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris include films on a variety of topical issues, ranging from child abuse to the refugee crisis. The main competition, New Europe – New Names, presents 11 films from Eastern Europe, amongst them several titles that have already enjoyed a good number of screenings at festivals, beginning with Lithuania’s own The Saint by Andrius Blaževičius (Lithuania/Poland), a dark satire about the 2008 financial crisis that has already been shown at Warsaw and Busan. The movie’s darkly comedic approach is also reflected in Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov's absurd and grim Glory (Bulgaria/Greece), about institutional corruption and injustice, and Estonian director Vallo Toomla’s unsettling Pretenders (Estonia/Latvia/Lithuania), which was premiered at San Sebastián last autumn. The line-up is further fortified by Attila Till’s Thessaloniki favourite Kills on Wheels (Hungary), the Cannes FIPRESCI Prize winner Dogs by Bogdan Mirică (Romania/France/Bulgaria/Qatar) and two Polish entries: The Last Family by Jan P Matuszynski and The Erlprince by Kuba Czekaj.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The remaining competition titles in the New Europe – New Names section are Filthy by Tereza Nvotová (Slovakia/Czech Republic), Quit Staring at My Plate by Hana Jušič (Croatia/Denmark), Requiem for Mrs. J. by Bojan Vuletič (Serbia/Bulgaria/Macedonia/Russia/France) and The Black Pin by Ivan Marinovič (Montenegro/Serbia).

The Baltic Gaze competition showcases filmmakers from the Baltic Sea region, including a number of high-profile documentaries by well-known masters, like Sergei Loznitsa’s Austerlitz (Germany), Vitaly Mansky’s Close Relations (Germany/Latvia/Estonia/Ukraine) and Audrius Stonys’ Woman and the Glacier (Lithuania/Estonia). Amongst the fiction feature films, titles such as the Cannes-premiered The Student by Kirill Serebrennikov (Russia) and Estonian filmmaker Kadri Kõusaar’s Mother (Estonia), awarded at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, will make an appearance. The remaining movies screening in Baltic Gaze are Hatred by Wojciech Smarzowski (Poland), Sámi Blood by Amanda Kernell (Sweden/Denmark/Norway), The Bloom of Yesterday by Chris Kraus (Germany/Austria/France), and The War Show by Obaidah Zytoon and Andreas Dalsgaard (Denmark/Finland/Syria).

The short films in competition vary hugely in terms of their genre and format, and include The Copyist by Hungary’s Tamás Kőszegi, which was shot using only a photocopier. The winners will be selected from among the 31 films in the programme (four of them Lithuanian titles) by a jury comprising the directors of films in the New Europe – New Names competition. All of the short films will be shown at a special night screening.

The 22nd Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris takes place from 23 March-6 April. It is the largest film event in Lithuania.