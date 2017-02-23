Félix Viscarret pays homage to Carlos Saura

by Alfonso Rivera

23/02/2017 - As part of the Cineastas Contados series, the director of Under the Stars brings us this documentary focusing on Carlos Saura, the Aragonese filmmaker behind such gems as Cría cuervos and Carmen

Screened at the San Sebastián International Film Festival, the Cineastas Contados project is a series of documentaries in which, similarly to the French Cinéastes de notre temps by AndréS. Labarthe and Janine Bazin, young directors are each given free rein to discuss, celebrate and reflect upon one of the industry’s most renowned veterans. We’ve already had a chance to see the first instalment, La décima carta , with Virginia García del Pino putting her hero Basilio Martín Patino under the microscope. Now, following the release of his film Vientos de La Habana in 2016, Félix Viscarret has taken up the baton with an eponymous feature-length documentary focusing on the brilliant Carlos Saura.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

For Viscarret, “It’s vital that we show the next generation where the most significant films of recent years have come from, the ones that have had an influence on each and every one of us. If we don’t do that, we are feeding into a false impression of filmmaking as a cut-throat world where directors seem to emerge fully formed out of nowhere. With this project, my aim is to celebrate the cinematic achievements of one of the greatest directors of our time, while acknowledging this artistic legacy that passes from generation to generation. The challenge is to create something that is patently different from all the other biographies and documentaries about Saura.”

Through dialogue, openness and warmth, the documentary introduces the creativity and insight of the man behind The Hunt to a new audience. Following Viscarret’s study of Saura, Borja Cobeaga will explore the work of his fellow Basque filmmaker Enrique Urbizu ; Javier Rebollo will take on Francisco Regueiro; Jonás Trueba will be looking at José Luis García Sánchez; and, finally, Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, will pay tribute to his idol, Pedro Almodóvar.

Carlos Saura – in common with the entire Cineastas Contados series, under the direction of Garbiñe Ortega – is produced by Pantalla Partida (Mapa ) and Imval Producciones.

(Translated from Spanish)