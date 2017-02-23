The FIFDH of Geneva announces a surprising programme that will compel you to action

by Muriel Del Don

23/02/2017 - This year the festival celebrates its 15th anniversary with a top programme, featuring 300 guests from 62 countries and 134 events

The FIFDH (International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights of Geneva) (10-19 March) has, over the last 15 years, become the biggest event combining film and human rights in the world. With the support of 126 partners, this year’s programme once again promises to be rich and varied, with screenings, debates, conferences, lectures, theatre, music, visual arts and photography exhibitions held in 45 places in Geneva, Lausanne, Orne, Bienne and the Vallée de Joux.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

A unique opportunity to reflect on our society and its countless contradictions. “The programme of the festival and its Forum has been designed to surprise and question. And to compel people to action. This year’s 15th anniversary edition of the festival has a spirit of freedom and resistance running through it, states the director of the festival, Isabelle Gattiker.

This year’s edition will feature the highly anticipated Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad by Sara Afshar and Nicola Cutcher, which will be shown in its world premiere by Channel 4 and was produced by Callum MacRae. Syria is also at the centre of shock documentary Silent War (being shown in its world premiere) by journalist Manon Loizeau. Not to be missed is documentary event Ghost Hunting by Raed Andoni, which won the award for Best Documentary at the Berlinale, and was produced by the director himself together with Nicolas Wadimoff and Palmyre Badinier. Turning to the official selection, this features two films nominated for the Oscars: I Am Not Your Negro by Raoul Peck, which won the Documentary Audience Award in the Panorama section of the Berlinale, and Moonlight by Barry Jenkins. The selection also includes Aki Kaurismäki’s latest film The Other Side of Hope , Mimosas by Olivier Laxe, Nocturama by Bertrand Bonello, and 7 Minutes by Michele Placido. A necessary festival.

(Translated from Italian)