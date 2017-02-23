Romain Duris strives to make it through the mist in Dans la brume

by Fabien Lemercier

23/02/2017 - The French actor is in Paris with Olga Kurylenko shooting a science-fiction film directed by Daniel Roby; Section 9 and Quad Films are producing

Since 13 February, Quebecois director Daniel Roby has been in Paris shooting the French-Canadian co-production Dans la brume (lit. “In the Mist”). For his fourth feature film, following White Skin (awarded at Toronto in 2004), Funkytown (also revealed at the Toronto Film Festival in 2010 and a box-office smash in Canada in 2011) and Louis Cyr: L'homme le plus fort du monde (Best Film and Best Actor at the 2014 Jutra Awards and grossing $4.2 million in Canada in 2013), the director, who has also helmed three episodes of the TV series Versailles, has assembled a cast including Romain Duris (nominated for the César Award for Best Actor in 2006 for The Beat That My Heart Skipped , in 2011 for Heartbreaker and in 2015 for The New Girlfriend , and set to grace screens this year in Fleuve noir by Erick Zonca and Mrs Hyde by Serge Bozon), Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace , Oblivion, A Perfect Day ), Fantine Harduin (who turned heads in Fanny’s Journey and is set to hit screens soon in Michael Haneke’s Happy End), Michel Robin and Anna Gaylor.

Written by Guillaume Lemans (Anything for Her , A Perfect Man ), Jimmy Bemon and Mathieu Delozier, the story kicks off as a strange and deadly mist envelops Paris. A group of survivors finds refuge on the upper floors of apartment blocks and on the roofs of the capital. With no information, electricity, food or water, a couple attempts to survive this disaster and save their daughter... But as the hours go by, one thing becomes quite clear: there is no help on the way, and if they want to make it through this catastrophe alive, they will have to try their luck in the mist…

Produced by Guillaume Colboc for Section 9 and by Nicolas Duval for Quad Films, Dans la brume is being co-produced by Esprits Frappeurs, TF1 Studio (which will handle the French distribution and international sales), TF1 Films Production and Canadian outfit Christal Films. Having also been pre-purchased by Canal+, the feature is being shot over nine weeks in Paris and the Paris region. It should wrap on 19 April.

As a reminder, Quad Films is the producer of the movies by duo Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano (such as Untouchable and the forthcoming Le sens de la fête – see the article – scheduled to go on general release in France on 4 October 2017), notched up some impressive results last year in theatres with One Man and His Cow by Mohamed Hamidi, and also has The Death of Stalin by Scottish director Armando Iannucci (a film that pre-sold exceedingly well for Gaumont at Berlin, starring Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor, Rupert Friend, Michael Palin, Paddy Considine and, playing the lead female role, Olga Kurylenko) in post-production.

