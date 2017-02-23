Helena Bergström preparing a “breathtaking love story”

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

23/02/2017 - “To dare to let go and eventually win it all sums up hope and love for me,” says the Swedish actress-turned-director about the film, which still needs an English title

What a Fucking Circus is the direct translation of Swedish director Helena Bergström’s new feature, which has still not got an official English-language title, but nevertheless has started principal photography in Ulricehamn, near Swedish regional film centre Film Väst, which is co-producing the project staged by Colin Nutley and Mikael Bergkvist for Sweetwater Production, with SF Studios, TV4, Nordsvensk Filmunderhållning, Nouvago Capital and Succéfilm also on board.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

“I wanted to make a breathtaking love story that touches, engages and entertains the audience. The film will portray the contrasts between an austere, structured life, and life in a certain amount of chaos, but with an abundance of friendship and love. To dare to let go and eventually win it all sums up hope and love for me,” explained Bergström, who also scripted the dramedy.

Hugo’s life has been at a standstill ever since he lost the love of his life a year ago. One day, he has an accident on his bicycle, falls to the ground, loses consciousness and wakes up in an unusual place: in a circus wagon. It belongs to the ringmaster and opens up a whole new world to Hugo, with characters far beyond his imagination: a chef who cannot cook; a clown who is angry, not funny; and beautiful, mysterious Anna – but what secret is she hiding?

Starring Molly Nutley, Gustav Lindh, Evin Ahmad, Aliette Opheim, Johan Widerberg, Tomas von Brömssen and Vanna Rosenberg, the movie will be ready for release in autumn 2017, through SF Studios. “A fantastic start to an exciting film year,” said Mikael Fellenius, CEO of Film Väst, which is now celebrating its 25th anniversary after having co-produced more than 1,000 Swedish and international full-length films.

Most recently, the Swedish actress-turned-director helmed the 2015 local blockbuster A Holy Mess , which took 599,211 admissions, to become the most popular Swedish movie of the year. It was also produced by her director-producer husband Colin Nutley, whose Sweetwater has brought 17 features to fruition – nine of them have reached the top spot in the charts. The couple’s films have been seen by more than eight million Swedes in the theatres.