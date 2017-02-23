True Colours at the EFM with L'ora legale, Un bacio and Monolith

by Camillo De Marco

23/02/2017 - BERLIN 2017: Great interest in the line-up of the Italian international sales company, which is also selling Ride, Fortunata, and The Invisible Boy 2

It’s been up and running for little more than a year, but True Colours is already carving out a relatively important place for itself in the international market. Its line-up sparked great interest at the European Film Market, where agreements were signed and negotiations opened for the comedy L'ora legale by Salvatore Ficarra & Valentino Picone, which enjoyed great success at the Italian box office and was acclaimed by critics; teenage comedy Un bacio by Ivan Cotroneo, and Monolith by Ivan Silvestrini, a thriller filmed in English in the Utah desert.

L'ora legale has been purchased for distribution in Latin America by Sun Distribution, in China by Hy Media, in Greece by Seven Films, and in Bulgaria by Film Vision, whilst negotiations are currently underway for the film’s distribution in Germany, Spain and the Middle East. There’s also a lot of interest being shown in the rights to remakes of the film, which are also being managed by True Colours.

There were also excellent results for Un bacio, a unique film in Italy for the way it got schools involved: 50,000 students saw the film at the cinema, engaging in exchanges with the director and teachers on the highly current topic of bullying. Cotroneo’s film has been sold in Japan (Japan Italy Films) and Portugal (Il Sorpasso). Un bacio had already been sold for distribution in important territories such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. "Whenever I’ve accompanied the film abroad and participated in exchanges and discussions with adults and teenagers – said Ivan Cotroneo immediately after the Berlinale – I’ve seen that the film’s story and the theme of bullying are really perceived as current and urgent issues in the various countries the film has been shown in".

Monolith, which had its world premiere at the prestigious Horror Channel FrightFest in London, has been purchased for distribution in China by Hy Media and in India by Barbarian Entertainment, bringing the total number up territories in which the film has been sold up to 17.

There’s also been a great deal of interest in Ride, the English-language thriller/horror film on extreme sports filmed entirely using GoPro cameras, the screenplay for which was written by and the film produced with Lucky Red by Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro (the directors of the successful Mine ) and another two titles produced by Indigo Film: Fortunata, the latest film by Sergio Castellitto, starring Jasmine Trinca, Stefano Accorsi, Alessandro Borghi and Hanna Schygulla; The Invisible Boy 2, by Oscar-winning director Gabriele Salvatores, starring Ludovico Girardello, Ksenia Rappoport, Galatea Bellugi, Ivan Franek and Valeria Golino.

