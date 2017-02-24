Gerard Depardieu confirms that You Only Live Once

by Alfonso Rivera

24/02/2017 - The French star is the final cast member to be announced for this action comedy, directed by Federico Cueva and currently in post-production

You Only Live Once, filmed in Argentina in late 2016, marks Federico Cueva first time in the director’s chair. It’s a new direction for Cueva after his extensive work as a stunt coordinator and special effects supervisor on both sides of the Atlantic, on films such as The Secret in Their Eyes and My Big Night . French actor Gerard Depardieu joined an international cast including Hugo Silva, Carlos Areces, Peter Lanzani, Santiago Segura, Arancha Martí, Luis Brandoni, Pablo Rago, Darío Lopilato and Eugenia Suárez.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The plot tells the story of Leo (Lanzani), a con artist who finds himself having to change his identity to escape the brutal clutches of Duges (Depardieu), López (Segura) and Harken (Silva), who are out for his blood. Cueva commented: “A film like this is a unique proposition in Spain and Argentina. It’s an action comedy that blends some nail-biting scenes with generous doses of humour and romance. We’re confident that the risk will pay off and audiences will be awed by the result; it also brings together an amazing group of actors.”

You Only Live Once is being produced by Bowfinger International Pictures and MyS Producción in association with Quexito Films, A Contracorriente Films, Telefe, Cindy Teperman, Benteveo Producciones Audiovisuales, DK Group and DirecTv. ICAA, RTVE and Movistar+ are also involved in the project. The film will be distributed throughout Latin America by Buena Vista and in Spain by A Contracorriente Films, and is scheduled for worldwide release in July 2017.

It boasts a technical crew that features some of each country’s most respected names, including director of photography Guillermo Nieto (White Elephant , Carancho ) and artistic director Graciela Oderigo (The Motorcycle Diaries , On the Road ), as well as Ferrán Piquer and Madrid-based visual effects specialists Free Your Mind (A Perfect Day ).

(Translated from Spanish)