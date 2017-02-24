The last clapperboard slams for Jean-Paul Civeyrac’s Mes Provinciales

by Fabien Lemercier

24/02/2017 - The cast of this Moby Dick Films production includes Andranic Manet, Gonzague Van Bervesseles, Corentin Fila, Jenna Thiam and Sophie Verbeeck

The last clapperboard is due to slam tomorrow in the Paris region on the shoot for Jean-Paul Civeyrac’s ninth feature film, Mes Provinciales. After rising to fame at Venice in 1996 with Neither Eve Nor Adam, and being selected in the Berlinale Forum in 2002 with two films (Spirits and Men’s Gentle Love), at Locarno in 2003 with All the Fine Promises (which also won the Jean Vigo Prize), at Toronto in 2005 with Through the Forest and in the 2010 Directors’ Fortnight with Young Girls in Black , this time the filmmaker has assembled a cast chock-full of young talents: Andranic Manet (who rose to prominence in Heal the Living ), Gonzague Van Bervesseles (who cut his teeth acting in stage plays), Corentin Fila (nominated for the César Award for Most Promising Actor and the Lumière Award for Best New Actor in 2017 for Being 17 ), Jenna Thiam (Daydreams , L'année prochaine ) and Sophie Verbeeck (nominated for the Lumière Award for Best New Actress in 2016 for All About Them ). Other cast members include Nicolas Bouchaud (The Good Life ), Diane Rouxel (nominated for the César Award for Most Promising Actress in 2016 for Standing Tall ), Charlotte Van Bervesseles and Valentine Catzeflis.

Written by the director himself, the story revolves around Étienne, who heads up to Paris to start his film studies at university. There he meets Mathias and Jean-Noël, who share his passion. But the year to come will turn their hopes and dreams on their heads, forcing them to endure ordeals of friendship, love and art that they never saw coming...

Executive-produced by Frédéric Niedermayer for Moby Dick Films, Mes Provinciales is being co-produced by ARP Sélection (which will handle the French distribution) and is being backed by the Arte Cofinova Sofica. The shoot, which kicked off on 10 January, took place entirely in Paris and the Paris region.

For the record, Moby Dick Films has produced all eight feature films directed by Emmanuel Mouret, and the Paris-based company is also preparing the filmmaker’s upcoming movie, Mademoiselle de Joncquières, which will be co-produced by Arte France Cinéma and is due to start principal photography in the second half of the year.

(Translated from French)