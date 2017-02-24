The Greek Film Center supports new directors

by Vassilis Economou

24/02/2017 - The GFC has approved funding for films by up-and-coming directors as well as for low-budget projects

The Greek Film Center (GFC) has released the results of its first two funding programmes for 2017, which cover films submitted during the late 2015 to 2016 period.

Three projects have been selected out of the seven submitted for the New Directors programme (intended for first or second feature films), with two chosen from among the six submitted for the Low Budget programme. The amount of support granted totals €260,000 and €51,000, respectively. Additionally, the centre has announced that it will merge the submission periods for both programmes. Since August 2016, the GFC has pre-approved funds totalling close to €3.5 million; for more information about the previous funding programmes, see the news.

The New Directors projects are Dryada (English title Entwined) by Minos Nikolakakis (producer: Minos Nikolakakis), The River by Haris Raftogiannis (Eleni Kossyfidou/Blackbird Production) and In the Strange Pursuit of Laura Durand by Dimitris Bavellas (Petropoulou – Yannopoulou).

The Low Budget projects are 29 Iliovasilemata Sto Faliro by Lena Voudouri (producer: Lena Voudouri) and Lugat – O Isteros Fovos by Vassilis Xydis, for script rewriting.