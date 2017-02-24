The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Smoke & Mirrors (2016)
PRODUCTION Italy

Shooting to start in March on Nato a Casal di Principe

by 

- The film, which is based on the book of the same name about the mysterious disappearance of Paolo Letizia, will be directed by Bruno Oliviero and will star Donatella Finocchiaro and Massimiliano Gallo

Shooting to start in March on Nato a Casal di Principe
Actors Donatella Finocchiaro and Massimiliano Gallo

Filming will start on 4 March on Nato a Casal di Principe, the film based on the book of the same name by Amedeo Letizia and journalist Paola Zanuttini (published in 2012 by Minimum Fax) which tells the story of Paolo Letizia, the brother of Amedeo Letizia who was kidnapped in 1989 under mysterious circumstances and never found. The film will be directed by Bruno Oliviero (The Human Factor [+see also:
trailer
festival scope
film profile]) and will star Donatella Finocchiaro (Terraferma [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Emanuele Crialese
interview: Emanuele Crialese
film profile]Marina [+see also:
trailer
interview: Cristiano Bortone
film profile]), Massimiliano Gallo (Perez [+see also:
trailer
film profile], Per amor vostro [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Giuseppe M Gaudino
film profile]) and Alessio Lapice (who has starred in various TV series including Gomorra 2).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The screenplay for Nato a Casal di Principe was written by Maurizio Braucci (the screenwriter for Black Souls [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Francesco Munzi
film profile], The Interval [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Leonardo Di Costanzo
festival scope
film profile] and Gomorrah [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Domenico Procacci
interview: Jean Labadie
interview: Matteo Garrone
film profile], among others) and Massimiliano Virgilio, and is the story of kids dabbling in criminality and facing a world that’s much bigger than them, a story suspended between good and evil, full of social references and condemnation, but also a universal story that is full of humanity and love.

“It will be a film on the importance of knowing how to choose which side to be on, to make today’s teenagers understand how important it is to say no, at the right time”, says  Amedeo Letizia, a former actor (one of the stars of generational series I ragazzi del muretto) and film producer, who is originally from Casal di Principe, a small town sadly known for being the undisputed centre of the Caserta-based Camorra. “Kids from Casale, but from elsewhere too, teetering on the border between legality and illegality, and pulled in by false legends, often find themselves making the wrong choices. But they should know that once they step foot in some worlds, there’s no turning back”. 

Nato a Casal di Principe is a Cinemusa production with Rai Cinema, and is being produced by Amedeo Letizia with Mariella Li Sacchi. Filming will last six weeks and will take place in Casal di Principe, San Cipriano D'Aversa, Villa di Briano, Castel Volturno, Casapesenna, Rome and Barcelona.

(Translated from Italian)

 

