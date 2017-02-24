Film and Music Entertainment reveals 12-feature production slate

by Naman Ramachandran

24/02/2017 - New features include Dede, Elvis Walks Home and The Dream Girl

London-based production house Film and Music Entertainment (F&ME) has expanded its 2016/2017 active production slate to 12 features. The 2016 slate included Dome Karukoski’s Göteborg opener and FIPRESCI winner Tom of Finland , produced by Helsinki Filmi and co-producers Anagram Väst, Fridthjof Film and Neutrinos Productions, in collaboration with F&ME, with Protagonist handling international sales; Konstantin Bojanov’s Rotterdam Hivos competition entry Light Thereafter , a co-production between F&ME, Multfilm and Left Field, sold internationally by Latido Film Sales; and Volker Schlöndorff’s Return to Montauk (world sales by Gaumont), produced by Ziegler Film in co-production with Savage and Pyramide with F&ME (Ireland) acting as minority co-producers, which screened in competition at the Berlinale.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Completing post-production is Mariam Khatchvani’s Dede, a co-production between 20 Steps, MP Film Production and JaJa Film Productions, developed at the Sundance Lab and Fabrique des Cinémas du Monde, and supported by the Doha Film Institute and the Georgian National Film Centre. The project was in the Works-in-Progress selection at the Les Arcs European Film Festival and is currently looking for a festival berth. World sales are handled by Wide.

Fatmir Koçi’s Elvis Walks Home from F&ME (Ireland), developed with the support of the Arts Council of Wales and Creative Europe’s MEDIA programme, with funding from the Albanian Film Centre and private equity from the UK and Albania, is in edit. After Imagine (2013), F&ME have teamed up again with Andrzej Jakimowski on Once Upon a Time in November (working title), with Wide handling sales. F&ME has also joined as executive producer on Bodo Kox’s award-winning screenplay The Man With the Magic Box, produced by Iza Igel and Roman Jarosz at Alter Ego productions.

Plans for 2017 include Maurizio Braucci’s The Dream Girl, which will shoot in September 2017 as a UK-Ireland co-production. Post-production services will be by Windmill Lane, and the film will benefit from the Section 481 tax credit. F&ME is working with accountants Grant Thornton in Ireland to access the tax credit.

The company is also on board Ivan Ostrochovsky’s The Disciple, and the third iteration of the Streetkids United franchise. Rudolph Herzog’s How to Sell a War has nearly completed financing and aims to begin shooting in Georgia in the late spring/early summer.

F&ME co-principal Mike Downey said, “We are in the business of making world cinema, which is why over the last 15 years we have developed a tight network of two-way street partnerships of reciprocal co-production. In this way, we bring films like Lost in Karastan and The President to shoot somewhere like Georgia, and then we come back and participate in local films made by local talent, like Dede, which is currently shooting. Equally, we will also bring Rudolph Herzog’s debut film to shoot there next summer. Two years ago, we set up F&ME Ireland, and now we are starting to see the benefits of that pre-Brexit move.”