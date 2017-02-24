The César for Best Film goes to Elle

by Fabien Lemercier

24/02/2017 - Paul Verhoeven’s film takes home the top prize. Isabelle Huppert and Gaspard Ulliel take away the trophies for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively

The Best French Film of the year award for 2016, presented at the 2017 César awards ceremony, went to Elle by Paul Verhoeven, a film which won Isabelle Huppert the second César for Best Actress of her career, and confirmed its status as the favourite, along with the spirit of openness devoid of national chauvinism of French film professionals. The Dutch director thus joins the list of 42 directors who have previously won the award, which includes Michael Haneke, Abderrahmane Sissako, Denys Arcand, Bob Swaim and Joseph Losey.

This spirit of defiance in the face of the nationality of artists also brought home three Césars for It’s Only the End of the World by Xavier Dolan, with the award for Best Actor going to Gaspard Ulliel and two awards handed over in person to the Canadian filmmaker, those for Best Director and (to his great surprise), Best Editing.

In a list of winners in which no one film dominates excessively, another film which stands out is Divines by Houda Benyamina, who scored a hat-trick with the César for Best First Feature Film, the award for Best Supporting Actress (Déborah Lukumuena), and the award for Most Promising Actress (Oulaya Amamra). Along with Elle, only two other films bagged two awards: My Life as a Courgette by Swiss director Claude Barras (named Best Animated Film and Best Adaptation thanks to Céline Sciamma), and Chocolat by Roschdy Zem (with Swiss actor James Thierrée taking home the award for Best Supporting Actor and the award for Best Production Design going to Jérémie D. Lignol). Moreover, in line with the highly transnational nature of this year’s edition of the awards, the César for Most Promising Actor went to French-Canadian actor Niels Schneider for Dark Inclusion .

The biggest loser of the evening was Frantz by François Ozon, which only bagged one César (for Director of Photography Pascal Marti) despite having received 11 nominations, whilst Slack Bay by Bruno Dumont (nine nominations), From the Land of the Moon by Nicole Garcia (eight), In Bed with Victoria by Justine Triet (five), and Agnus Dei by Anne Fontaine (four) went home empty-handed.

Last but not least, worth mentioning was the tone of resistance set by the victory in the category of Best Foreign Film by I, Daniel Blake by British director Ken Loach, and by the politically engaged speeches (each alluding to the circumstances in their respective countries) by François Ruffin (winner of the César for Best Documentary with Merci Patron! ) and American star George Clooney (winner of the Honorary César).

The winners:

Best Film

Elle – Paul Verhoeven

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Best Actor

Gaspar Ulliel – It’s Only the End of the World

Best Director

Xavier Dolan – It’s Only the End of the World

Best Original Screenplay

Solveig Anspach, Jean-Luc Gaget – The Together Project

Best Adaptation

Céline Sciamma – My Life as a Courgette

Best Supporting Actress

Déborah Lukumuena – Divines

Best Supporting Actor

James Thierrée – Chocolat

Most Promising Actress

Oulaya Amamra – Divines

Most Promising Actor

Niels Schneider – Dark Inclusion

Best First Feature Film

Divines – Houda Benyamina

Best Documentary

Merci Patron! – François Ruffin

Best Animated Feature Film

My Life as a Courgette – Claude Barras

Best Cinematography

Pascal Marti – Frantz

Best Editing

Xavier Dolan – It’s Only the End of the World

Best Original Music

Ibrahim Maalouf – In the Forests of Siberia

Best Sound

Marc Engels, Fred Demolder, Sylvain Réty, Jean-Paul Hurier – The Odyssey

Best Costume Design

Anaïs Romand – The Dancer

Best Production Design

Jérémie D. Lignol – Chocolat

Best Short Film

Maman(s) – Maïmouna Doucouré

Vers la tendresse – Alice Diop

Best Animated Short Film

Ce qui a deux âmes – Fabrice Luang-Vija

Best Foreign Film

I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach (United Kingdom/France/Belgium)

(Translated from French)