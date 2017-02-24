The César for Best Film goes to Elle
by Fabien Lemercier
- Paul Verhoeven’s film takes home the top prize. Isabelle Huppert and Gaspard Ulliel take away the trophies for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively
The Best French Film of the year award for 2016, presented at the 2017 César awards ceremony, went to Elle
film profile] by Paul Verhoeven, a film which won Isabelle Huppert the second César for Best Actress of her career, and confirmed its status as the favourite, along with the spirit of openness devoid of national chauvinism of French film professionals. The Dutch director thus joins the list of 42 directors who have previously won the award, which includes Michael Haneke, Abderrahmane Sissako, Denys Arcand, Bob Swaim and Joseph Losey.
This spirit of defiance in the face of the nationality of artists also brought home three Césars for It's Only the End of the World
film profile] by Xavier Dolan, with the award for Best Actor going to Gaspard Ulliel and two awards handed over in person to the Canadian filmmaker, those for Best Director and (to his great surprise), Best Editing.
In a list of winners in which no one film dominates excessively, another film which stands out is Divines
by Houda Benyamina, who scored a hat-trick with the César for Best First Feature Film, the award for Best Supporting Actress (Déborah Lukumuena), and the award for Most Promising Actress (Oulaya Amamra). Along with Elle, only two other films bagged two awards: My Life as a Courgette
by Swiss director Claude Barras (named Best Animated Film and Best Adaptation thanks to Céline Sciamma), and Chocolat
by Roschdy Zem (with Swiss actor James Thierrée taking home the award for Best Supporting Actor and the award for Best Production Design going to Jérémie D. Lignol). Moreover, in line with the highly transnational nature of this year's edition of the awards, the César for Most Promising Actor went to French-Canadian actor Niels Schneider for Dark Inclusion
film profile].
The biggest loser of the evening was Frantz by François Ozon, which only bagged one César (for Director of Photography Pascal Marti) despite having received 11 nominations, whilst Slack Bay by Bruno Dumont (nine nominations), From the Land of the Moon by Nicole Garcia (eight), In Bed with Victoria by Justine Triet (five), and Agnus Dei by Anne Fontaine (four) went home empty-handed.
Last but not least, worth mentioning was the tone of resistance set by the victory in the category of Best Foreign Film by I, Daniel Blake
by British director Ken Loach, and by the politically engaged speeches (each alluding to the circumstances in their respective countries) by François Ruffin (winner of the César for Best Documentary with Merci Patron!
film profile]) and American star George Clooney (winner of the Honorary César).
The winners:
Best Film
Elle
film profile] – Paul Verhoeven
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Best Actor
Gaspar Ulliel – It's Only the End of the World
film profile]
Best Director
Xavier Dolan – It’s Only the End of the World
Best Original Screenplay
Solveig Anspach, Jean-Luc Gaget – The Together Project
film profile]
Best Adaptation
Céline Sciamma – My Life as a Courgette
film profile]
Best Supporting Actress
Déborah Lukumuena – Divines
film profile]
Best Supporting Actor
James Thierrée – Chocolat
film profile]
Most Promising Actress
Oulaya Amamra – Divines
Most Promising Actor
Niels Schneider – Dark Inclusion
film profile]
Best First Feature Film
Divines – Houda Benyamina
Best Documentary
Merci Patron!
film profile] – François Ruffin
Best Animated Feature Film
My Life as a Courgette – Claude Barras
Best Cinematography
Pascal Marti – Frantz
Best Editing
Xavier Dolan – It’s Only the End of the World
Best Original Music
Ibrahim Maalouf – In the Forests of Siberia
film profile]
Best Sound
Marc Engels, Fred Demolder, Sylvain Réty, Jean-Paul Hurier – The Odyssey
film profile]
Best Costume Design
Anaïs Romand – The Dancer
film profile]
Best Production Design
Jérémie D. Lignol – Chocolat
Best Short Film
Maman(s) – Maïmouna Doucouré
Vers la tendresse – Alice Diop
Best Animated Short Film
Ce qui a deux âmes – Fabrice Luang-Vija
Best Foreign Film
I, Daniel Blake
film profile] – Ken Loach (United Kingdom/France/Belgium)
(Translated from French)