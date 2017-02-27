La La Land dominates Oscars but Moonlight wins Best Picture

by Naman Ramachandran

27/02/2017 - Asghar Farhadi’s The Salesman wins Foreign Language honour

La La Land’s red hot winning streak of six Oscars appeared to extend to seven when presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the film as Best Picture. Chaos reigned supreme for a few moments as the La La Land team rose for the seventh time and began acceptance speeches only for the organisers to inform them that Beatty was given the wrong envelope and in fact Moonlight was the Best Picture winner. Academy ballot counter PwC said in a statement: “We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation."

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Nevertheless, it was a strong showing for Damien Chazelle’s film that won him the Directing Oscar, Emma Stone Actress in a Leading Role, Sweden’s Linus Sandgren Cinematography, Justin Hurwitz Music (Original Score) and Music (Original Song) with lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for ‘City of Stars’, and David Wasco Production Design.

Apart from Best Picture, Moonlight won Adapted Screenplay for director Barry Jenkins, from a story by Tarell Alvin McCraney and Actor in a Supporting Role for Mahershala Ali. Casey Affleck won Actor in a Leading Role for Manchester By the Sea while Viola Davis won Actress in a Supporting Role for Fences.

Asghar Farhadi’s France-Iran co-production The Salesman won the Foreign Language Film Oscar, marking the second time the director has won this award after 2011’s acclaimed A Separation. Farhadi, who boycotted the ban because of the US travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, sent Iranian-American engineer Anousheh Ansari in his stead. She read out a statement from Farhadi: “I’m sorry I’m not with you tonight. My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations whom have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S. Dividing the world into the us and our enemies categories creates fear. A deceitful justification for aggression and war. These wars prevent democracy and human rights in countries which have themselves been victims of aggression. Filmmakers can turn their cameras to capture shared human qualities and break stereotypes of various nationalities and religions. They create empathy between us and others. An empathy which we need today more than ever.” The Salesman is a French majority production, led by Alexandre Mallet-Guy for Parisian outfit Memento Films (which has sold the film to many territories already), with support from Arte France Cinéma, among others.

The other European winners of the night were Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them , which received the Oscar for Best Costume Design for the work of Colleen Atwood, Hungarian short film Sing by Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy, winner in the Best Live-Action Short category, and British short film The White Helmets by Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara, winner of the Best Documentary Short Award.

The winners:

Best Picture

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Emma Stone - La La Land

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Best Directing

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis – Fences

Best Animated Feature Film

Zootopia - Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

Best Foreign Language Film

The Salesman - Asghar Farhadi (France/Iran)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moonlight - Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By the Sea

Best Music (Original Score)

La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

Best Music (Original Song)

‘City Of Stars’ - La La Land. Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Best Cinematography

Linus Sandgren – La La Land

Best Editing

John Gilbert – Hacksaw Ridge

Best Production Design

La La Land - Production design: David Wasco. Set decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Best Visual Effects

The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Suicide Squad - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

Best Costume Design

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood

Best Animated Short

Piper - Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Best Sound Editing

Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare

Best Sound Mixing

Hacksaw Ridge - Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

Best Documentary Feature

O.J.: Made in America - Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

Best Documentary Short

The White Helmets - Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara (United Kingdom)

Best Live-Action Short

Sing - Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy (Hungary)