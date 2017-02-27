Land of Mine (2015)
This is Our Land (2017)
AWARDS Iceland

Heartstone melts the heart of the Icelandic Edda jury

by 

Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson's first feature won ten national film prizes when they were presented last night by the Icelandic Film and Television Academy

Director Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson with his Edda Award for Best Icelandic Film (© Edda Awards)

Having already bagged 13 top prizes on the international festival circuit, Icelandic director Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson's first feature, Heartstone
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
continued its winning streak last night (26 February), when the Icelandic Film and Television Academy presented the national Edda Awards during a televised ceremony at the Hilton Reykjavik Nordica Hotel.

Also scripted by Guðmundsson, Heartstone – which garnered him the Queer Lion at the Venice International Film Festival – tells the story of two teenage boys during a turbulent summer, when one tries to win the heart of a girl, while the other discovers new feelings towards his best friend. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The Fræ Films and SF Film production received the Eddas for Best Film, Original Screenplay, Director, Cinematography (Sturla Brandth Grövlen), Editing (Anne Østerud, Janus Billeskov Jansen), Actor (Blaer Hinriksson) and Supporting Actress (Nina Dogg Filippusdóttir). 

Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur already has seven national prizes on his mantelpiece – his new psychological thriller, The Oath
trailer
came in second this year, leaving with six statuettes, including Best Actress (Hera Hilmarsdóttir) and Best Supporting Actor (Gísli Örn Garðarsson).

Here is the full list of 2017 Edda Award winners:

Best Icelandic Film
Heartstone
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
– Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Best Director
Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson – Heartstone

Best Original Screenplay
Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson – Heartstone

Best Actress
Hera Hilmarsdóttir – The Oath
trailer
film profile]

Best Actor
Blær Hinriksson – Heartstone

Best Supporting Actress
Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir – Heartstone

Best Supporting Actor
Gísli Örn Garðarsson – The Oath

Best Production Design
Hulda Helgadóttir – Heartstone

Best Cinematography
Sturla Brandth Grövlen – Heartstone

Best Costume Design
Helga Rós V Hannam – Heartstone

Best Make-up
Ragna Fossberg and Heimir Sverrisson – The Oath

Best Editing
Anne Østerud, Janus Billeskov Jansen – Heartstone

Best Sound Design
Huldar Freyr Arnarsson – The Oath

Best Musical Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir – The Oath

Best Special Effects
Pétur Karlsson and Daði Einarsson – The Oath

Best Documentary
Inside a Volcano: The Rise of Icelandic Football
trailer
– Sævar Guðmundsson

Best Short Film
Cubs – Nanna Kristín Magnúsdóttir

TV Personality of the Year
Helgi Seljan

Edda Honorary Award
Gunnar H Baldvinsson

 

