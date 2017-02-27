Heartstone melts the heart of the Icelandic Edda jury
by Jorn Rossing Jensen
- Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson’s first feature won ten national film prizes when they were presented last night by the Icelandic Film and Television Academy
Having already bagged 13 top prizes on the international festival circuit, Icelandic director Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson's first feature, Heartstone
continued its winning streak last night (26 February), when the Icelandic Film and Television Academy presented the national Edda Awards during a televised ceremony at the Hilton Reykjavik Nordica Hotel.
Also scripted by Guðmundsson, Heartstone – which garnered him the Queer Lion at the Venice International Film Festival – tells the story of two teenage boys during a turbulent summer, when one tries to win the heart of a girl, while the other discovers new feelings towards his best friend.
The Fræ Films and SF Film production received the Eddas for Best Film, Original Screenplay, Director, Cinematography (Sturla Brandth Grövlen), Editing (Anne Østerud, Janus Billeskov Jansen), Actor (Blaer Hinriksson) and Supporting Actress (Nina Dogg Filippusdóttir).
Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur already has seven national prizes on his mantelpiece – his new psychological thriller, The Oath
came in second this year, leaving with six statuettes, including Best Actress (Hera Hilmarsdóttir) and Best Supporting Actor (Gísli Örn Garðarsson).
Here is the full list of 2017 Edda Award winners:
Best Icelandic Film
Heartstone
– Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
Best Director
Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson – Heartstone
Best Original Screenplay
Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson – Heartstone
Best Actress
Hera Hilmarsdóttir – The Oath

Best Actor
Blær Hinriksson – Heartstone
Best Supporting Actress
Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir – Heartstone
Best Supporting Actor
Gísli Örn Garðarsson – The Oath
Best Production Design
Hulda Helgadóttir – Heartstone
Best Cinematography
Sturla Brandth Grövlen – Heartstone
Best Costume Design
Helga Rós V Hannam – Heartstone
Best Make-up
Ragna Fossberg and Heimir Sverrisson – The Oath
Best Editing
Anne Østerud, Janus Billeskov Jansen – Heartstone
Best Sound Design
Huldar Freyr Arnarsson – The Oath
Best Musical Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir – The Oath
Best Special Effects
Pétur Karlsson and Daði Einarsson – The Oath
Best Documentary
Inside a Volcano: The Rise of Icelandic Football
– Sævar Guðmundsson
Best Short Film
Cubs – Nanna Kristín Magnúsdóttir
TV Personality of the Year
Helgi Seljan
Edda Honorary Award
Gunnar H Baldvinsson