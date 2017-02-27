Heartstone melts the heart of the Icelandic Edda jury

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

27/02/2017 - Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson’s first feature won ten national film prizes when they were presented last night by the Icelandic Film and Television Academy

Having already bagged 13 top prizes on the international festival circuit, Icelandic director Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson’s first feature, Heartstone , continued its winning streak last night (26 February), when the Icelandic Film and Television Academy presented the national Edda Awards during a televised ceremony at the Hilton Reykjavik Nordica Hotel.

Also scripted by Guðmundsson, Heartstone – which garnered him the Queer Lion at the Venice International Film Festival – tells the story of two teenage boys during a turbulent summer, when one tries to win the heart of a girl, while the other discovers new feelings towards his best friend.

The Fræ Films and SF Film production received the Eddas for Best Film, Original Screenplay, Director, Cinematography (Sturla Brandth Grövlen), Editing (Anne Østerud, Janus Billeskov Jansen), Actor (Blaer Hinriksson) and Supporting Actress (Nina Dogg Filippusdóttir).

Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur already has seven national prizes on his mantelpiece – his new psychological thriller, The Oath , came in second this year, leaving with six statuettes, including Best Actress (Hera Hilmarsdóttir) and Best Supporting Actor (Gísli Örn Garðarsson).

Here is the full list of 2017 Edda Award winners:

Best Icelandic Film

Heartstone – Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Best Director

Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson – Heartstone

Best Original Screenplay

Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson – Heartstone

Best Actress

Hera Hilmarsdóttir – The Oath

Best Actor

Blær Hinriksson – Heartstone

Best Supporting Actress

Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir – Heartstone

Best Supporting Actor

Gísli Örn Garðarsson – The Oath

Best Production Design

Hulda Helgadóttir – Heartstone

Best Cinematography

Sturla Brandth Grövlen – Heartstone

Best Costume Design

Helga Rós V Hannam – Heartstone

Best Make-up

Ragna Fossberg and Heimir Sverrisson – The Oath

Best Editing

Anne Østerud, Janus Billeskov Jansen – Heartstone

Best Sound Design

Huldar Freyr Arnarsson – The Oath

Best Musical Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir – The Oath

Best Special Effects

Pétur Karlsson and Daði Einarsson – The Oath

Best Documentary

Inside a Volcano: The Rise of Icelandic Football – Sævar Guðmundsson

Best Short Film

Cubs – Nanna Kristín Magnúsdóttir

TV Personality of the Year

Helgi Seljan

Edda Honorary Award

Gunnar H Baldvinsson