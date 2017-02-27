Land of Mine (2015)
BOX OFFICE Czech Republic

A great year for Czech cinemas

by 

- The Czech fairy tale An Angel of the Lord 2 became the highest-grossing domestic title last year, setting a new record

An Angel of the Lord 2 by Jiří Strach

Czech movie theatres have reported a successful year. In 2016, the number of admissions swelled by 20.6% compared to the previous year, and the cinemas welcomed a record number of 15.6 million viewers. The total takings climbed by 20.48%, to approximately €74 million, earned by a total number of 471,202 screenings (including 345 premieres, and 79 premieres of domestic titles), a 3.03% rise over 2015. Almost one-third of the admissions were for domestic productions.

The number-one spot in the top ten of the most-seen films of 2016 was bagged by a domestic title, Jiří Strach's sequel to the Christmas fairy tale An Angel of the Lord, which was seen by 913,000 cinemagoers and grossed over €4.7 million, thus trouncing the previous highest-grossing domestic title, Empties [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Jan Svěrák, from 2007. The Devil’s Mistress [+see also:
trailer
film profile], a drama inspired by the life of Czech actress Lída Baarová, who was also one of Joseph Goebbels’ lovers, occupies the fourth position, having lured in 414,000 viewers, despite negative reactions by the film critics. Tiger Theory [+see also:
trailer
film profile], a comedy about a sexagenarian attempting to find a new spark in his life, took seventh place, followed by the romantic comedy Stuck with a Perfect Woman. An animated film for children, The Odd-Sock Eaters (read the news), ended up in 11th place. 

March will open with Bohdan Sláma’s dramedy Ice Mother, followed by the Crystal Bear-winning Little Harbour [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Iveta Grófová
film profile] and A Prominent Patient [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], both of which were unveiled at the Berlinale. Then comes Robert Kirchhoff’s socio-historic documentary A Hole in the Head, mapping out the little-known topic of the Roma Holocaust. Agnieszka Holland’s Alfred Bauer Prize-winning Spoor [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Agnieszka Holland
interview: Zofia Wichlacz
film profile] will kick April off in Czech cinemas, and Jan Němec’s last film, The Wolf from Royal Vineyard Street [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Tomáš Klein
film profile], will also be rolled out that month.

 

