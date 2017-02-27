The nominees for the Cartoon Movie Tributes unveiled

by Fabien Lemercier

27/02/2017 - Jean-François Laguionie, Claude Barras and Michael Dudok de Wit are in the running for the Best European Animation Director of the Year Award

The nominations for the Cartoon Movie Tributes, which reward a leading individual or company that has had a dynamic and positive influence on the European animated feature-film industry, have been revealed. The names of the winners will be announced in Bordeaux at the 19th edition of Cartoon Movie (8-10 March 2017), the co-production forum for European animated features, which will present a total of 55 projects.

Featuring in the Best European Director of the Year category are France’s Jean-François Laguionie for Louise by the Shore , Switzerland’s Claude Barras for My Life as a Courgette and Dutch director Michael Dudok de Wit for The Red Turtle , both of the latter films having notched up a plethora of awards and nominations (particularly for the Oscars) since their Cannes premieres.

The outfits in the running for the Cartoon Movie Tribute for European Producer of the Year are Rita productions (Switzerland), Blue Spirit Productions and Gebeka Films (France) for My Life as a Courgette (737,830 admissions in France, winner of the César Awards for Best Animation and Best Adaptation, Crystal for Best Feature Film and Audience Award at Annecy, 2016 European Film Award, and so on), Germany’s Knudsen & Streuber Medienmanufaktur and Ulysses Filmproduktion, in partnership with Luxembourg’s Melusine Productions, Norway’s Den Siste Skilling and Belgium’s Walking The Dog for Richard the Stork by Reza Memari and Toby Genkel, and finally the duo comprising British outfit Lupus Films and Luxembourg’s Melusine Productions for Ethel & Ernest by Roger Mainwood.

Lastly, the Best European Distributor of the Year Award will pit French firm Urban Distribution International (whose catalogue includes Long Way North and Cafard , and whose current line-up includes two movies set to be presented at Cartoon Movie 2017: Zombillenium, which is in production, and Canaan, still in development) against Danish distributor Angel Films and MUBI (the British SVoD platform).

(Translated from French)