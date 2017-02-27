Marta Bergman shoots Seule à mon mariage

by Aurore Engelen

27/02/2017 - The Belgian documentary maker is currently wrapping up filming on her first fictional feature

A former student at the INSAS, Marta Bergman is known for her documentary work, more specifically with and around Rom communities, exploring her own roots through them. We owe it to her for films such as Clejani, Heureux Séjour, and Un jour mon prince viendra, which follows the quest of three young Romanian girls for a Western man – and a better life. Herein lie the seedlings for fictional piece Seule à mon mariage.

Pamela is an 18-year-old single mother who feels smothered by the Rom community of her village in Romania. She has had to drop out of school to take care of her baby, and spends her time under the watchful eye of her grandmother. The three of them live in a shack and share the same bed. Pamela dreams of another life. She sees herself as a police officer in a country where men aren’t as macho as her lover, the accordionist, or losers like Marian, a small-time gangster who’s madly in love with her. She has sworn to find herself a husband who will allow her to become an emancipated woman. Through a wedding agency, Pamela meets a Belgian man from whom she hides the fact that she has a daughter. She ends up abandoning her child to go and be with him.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

For the key role of Pamela, Marta Bergman chose Alina Serban, a young Romanian actress who rose to prominence in Bucharest with a one woman show that she wrote and performed all over Europe. For a few years now she’s been living in London, where she has appeared in several plays and television series.

Starring opposite her is Flemish actor Tom Vermeir, who recently starred in Belgica , in the role of Bruno, the Belgian man. Alongside them is a cast of Romanian actors (Viorica Tudor, Marian Samu), and a solid Belgian cast, featuring the likes of Jonas Bloquet (nominated for the César for Most Promising Actor for his performance in Elle by Paul Verhoeven), Johan Leysen (Tonic Immobility , Souvenir , The Brand New Testament , The Missing), and Achille Ridolfi (In the Name of the Son , All Yours , Trepalium). The cast also includes French actress Marie Denarnaud (La Taularde , Breathe , Les Liens du Sang).

Filming, which started on 23 January 2017, has been taking place in Romania and Belgium, where it will wrap on 10 March. Seule à mon mariage is being produced by Frakas Production, which is currently preparing to start filming for Troisièmes Noces, the third feature film by David Lambert, starring Bouli Lanners, Rachel Mwanza and Virginie Hocq. Frakas also recently co-produced Raw , Dark Inclusion , Heal the Living and Daguerrotype .

The film has received support from the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Wallimage, RTBF, screen.brussels, and writing funds from the CNC. It is being co-produced by Zélila Films, Avenue B Productions and Hi Film.

(Translated from French)