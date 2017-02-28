Filming soon set to start on Normandie Nue by Philippe Le Guay
by Fabien Lemercier
- François Cluzet, François-Xavier Demaison, Arthur Dupont and Grégory Gadebois feature in the cast of this Les Films des Tournelles production being sold by SND
The first clapperboard is set to slam on 27 March on the set of the ninth feature film by Philippe Le Guay: Normandie Nue. The director, who has a number of box office hits under his belt, including The Women on the 6th Floor
(2.27 million admissions in France, selected out of competition at the Berlinale in 2011, winner of the César for Best Supporting Actress), Cycling with Moliere
(1.16 million admissions in France in 2013), and Le coût de la vie (1.1 million admissions in 2003), unveiled his last opus, Florida
in Piazza Grande at Locarno in 2015.
The cast of Normandie Nue features François Cluzet (who won the César for Best Actor in 2007 for Tell No One
and has been nominated a total of six times in the same category, including in 2012 for Untouchable
and in 2017 for Irreplaceable
), François-Xavier Demaison (who was nominated for the César for Best Actor in 2009 for Coluche – L'Histoire d'un Mec
, was recently acclaimed in Second Chance
and Comme des frères
, and will soon hit screens on 7 June in Comment j'ai rencontré mon père), Arthur Dupont (who was nominated for the César for Most Promising Actor in 2011 for Bus Palladium
, starred in Team Spirit
film review
, was nominated for the César for Best Actor in 2014 for One of a Kind
, and we will see in the second half of this year in Espèces menacées, Marvin and Redoutable).
film review
, among others, and penned the original idea for Penny Pincher!
) and Victoria Bedos (who was nominated for the César for Best Original Screenplay in 2014 for The Bélier Family
film profile], among others, and penned the original idea for Penny Pincher! [+see also:
film profile]) and Victoria Bedos (who was nominated for the César for Best Original Screenplay in 2014 for The Bélier Family [+see also:
film profile]), the story begins in the midst of the crisis in the countryside, where everything is going wrong: meat prices are crashing, milk is selling at a loss, and farmers are being left feeling like they have no choice but to hang themselves from the crossbeams of their barns. Georges Balbuzard, the mayor of Mêle sur Sarthe, is the sort of man who won’t let himself be beaten down, and is determined to save his village. As luck would have it, Blake Newman, a great conceptual photographer who strips the masses bare, is stuck at a roadblock on the N12. What if he were to photograph three hundred naked Normans in Chollet field?
Produced by Anne-Dominique Toussaint for Les Films des Tournelles (working with Philippe Le Guay for the third time), Normandie Nue will be co-produced by SND (which will handle the film’s distribution in France and international sales) and France 2 Cinéma. Pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, the feature is also being supported by the Normandy region, where all eight weeks of filming will take place, from 27 march to 19 May.
Les Films des Tournelles has previously produced Tour de France,
Les Deux Amis
, Hold Back
, The French Kissers
, The Hedgehog
, and Caramel
, and co-produced Italian films Grazia's Island
, Per Amor Vostro
and Miele
, among others.
(Translated from French)