28/02/2017 - 23 feature films are scheduled to be screened from 1 to 8 March for the 22nd edition of the event organised by UniFrance and the Film Society of Lincoln Center

Tomorrow, Berlin competitor Django by Étienne Comar will open, with the director, Reda Kateb and Cécile de France in attendance, the 22nd Rendez-Vous With French Cinema in New York, which will be held until 8 March by UniFrance and the Film Society of Lincoln Center.

This year, the programme features 23 feature films, including Frantz by François Ozon, Nocturama by Bertrand Bonello, Planetarium by Rebecca Zlotowski, Heal the Living by Katell Quillévéré, From the Land of the Moon by Nicole Garcia and 150 Milligrams by Emmanuelle Bercot, and just as many filmmakers, who will participate in Q&A sessions after each screening.

Also in New York to talk to the public are Julia Ducournau (supported by her young actress Garance Marillier) with Raw , Justine Triet with In Bed with Victoria , Stéphanie di Giusto (and choreographer Jody Sperling) with The Dancer , Sébastien Marnier (accompanied by actress Marina Foïs) with Faultless , Antonin Peretjatko with Struggle for Life , Marc Fitoussi with Mum’s Wrong , Christophe Honoré with Sophie’s Misfortunes and Jérôme Salle with The Odyssey (which will close the Rendez-vous), without forgetting composer Martin Wheeler with The Together Project by the late Solveig Anspach. Olivier Assayas will also be in attendance, before heading over to the Metrograph Cinema, which will be holding a mini-retrospective on him on 11 March.

Other films slated for the Rendez-Vous are Slack Bay by Bruno Dumont, The Stopover by Muriel et Delphine Coulin, Daydreams by Caroline Deruas, Journey to Groenland by Sébastien Betbeder, In the Forests of Siberia by Safy Nebbou, Right Here Right Now by Pascal Bonitzer, and documentary L'Opéra by Jean-Stéphane Bron.

Also worth mentioning from the programme is a discussion with Agnès Varda, a debate on international co-productions (with David Hinojosa from Killer Films, Jan Van Hoy from Parts & Labor, and Justin Taurand from Films du Bélier), a discussion with a panel of directors on the subject "film as a tool or political weapon", and a special screening of an episode from the series 10% by Cédric Klapisch.

Finally, several producers (Philippe Martin and David Thion from Films Pelléas, Frédéric Jouve from Films Velvet, Olivier Delbosc from Curiosa Films, Caroline Bonmarchand from Avenue B Productions) and international sellers (Wild Bunch, Pathé International, Films Distribution, Gaumont, Kinology, Bac Films, Les Films du Losange, Elle Driver, Other Angle Pictures, WTFilms) will also attend the New York-based event.

