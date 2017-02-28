Toni Erdmann (2016)
INDUSTRY France/United States

Rendez-Vous With French Cinema in New York

by 

- 23 feature films are scheduled to be screened from 1 to 8 March for the 22nd edition of the event organised by UniFrance and the Film Society of Lincoln Center

Rendez-Vous With French Cinema in New York
Django by Étienne Comar

Tomorrow, Berlin competitor Django [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Etienne Comar
film profile] by Étienne Comar will open, with the director, Reda Kateb and Cécile de France in attendance, the 22nd Rendez-Vous With French Cinema in New York, which will be held until 8 March by UniFrance and the Film Society of Lincoln Center.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

This year, the programme features 23 feature films, including Frantz [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: François Ozon
film profile] by François OzonNocturama [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bertrand Bonello
film profile] by Bertrand BonelloPlanetarium [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Rebecca Zlotowski
film profile] by Rebecca ZlotowskiHeal the Living [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Katell Quillévéré
film profile] by Katell QuillévéréFrom the Land of the Moon [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Nicole Garcia and 150 Milligrams [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Emmanuelle Bercot, and just as many filmmakers, who will participate in Q&A sessions after each screening.

Also in New York to talk to the public are Julia Ducournau (supported by her young actress Garance Marillier) with Raw [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Julia Ducournau
film profile]Justine Triet with In Bed with Victoria [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Justine Triet
film profile]Stéphanie di Giusto (and choreographer Jody Sperling) with The Dancer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]Sébastien Marnier (accompanied by actress Marina Foïs) with Faultless [+see also:
trailer
film profile]Antonin Peretjatko with Struggle for Life [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]Marc Fitoussi with Mum’s Wrong [+see also:
trailer
film profile]Christophe Honoré with Sophie’s Misfortunes [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and Jérôme Salle with The Odyssey [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (which will close the Rendez-vous), without forgetting composer Martin Wheeler with The Together Project [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by the late Solveig AnspachOlivier Assayas will also be in attendance, before heading over to the Metrograph Cinema, which will be holding a mini-retrospective on him on 11 March.

Other films slated for the Rendez-Vous are Slack Bay [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Bruno Dumont
film profile] by Bruno DumontThe Stopover [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Delphine and Muriel Coulin
film profile] by Muriel et Delphine CoulinDaydreams [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Caroline Deruas
film profile] by Caroline DeruasJourney to Groenland [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Sébastien BetbederIn the Forests of Siberia [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Safy NebbouRight Here Right Now [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Pascal Bonitzer, and documentary L'Opéra by Jean-Stéphane Bron.

Also worth mentioning from the programme is a discussion with Agnès Varda, a debate on international co-productions (with David Hinojosa from Killer Films, Jan Van Hoy from Parts & Labor, and Justin Taurand from Films du Bélier), a discussion with a panel of directors on the subject "film as a tool or political weapon", and a special screening of an episode from the series 10% by Cédric Klapisch.

Finally, several producers (Philippe Martin and David Thion from Films PelléasFrédéric Jouve from Films VelvetOlivier Delbosc from Curiosa FilmsCaroline Bonmarchand from Avenue B Productions) and international sellers (Wild BunchPathé InternationalFilms DistributionGaumontKinologyBac FilmsLes Films du LosangeElle DriverOther Angle PicturesWTFilms) will also attend the New York-based event.

(Translated from French)

 

latest news

 

