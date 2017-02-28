Rendez-Vous With French Cinema in New York
by Fabien Lemercier
- 23 feature films are scheduled to be screened from 1 to 8 March for the 22nd edition of the event organised by UniFrance and the Film Society of Lincoln Center
Tomorrow, Berlin competitor Django [+see also:
film profile] by Étienne Comar will open, with the director, Reda Kateb and Cécile de France in attendance, the 22nd Rendez-Vous With French Cinema in New York, which will be held until 8 March by UniFrance and the Film Society of Lincoln Center.
This year, the programme features 23 feature films, including Frantz [+see also:
film profile] by François Ozon, Nocturama [+see also:
film profile] by Bertrand Bonello, Planetarium [+see also:
film profile] by Rebecca Zlotowski, Heal the Living [+see also:
film profile] by Katell Quillévéré, From the Land of the Moon [+see also:
film profile] by Nicole Garcia and 150 Milligrams [+see also:
film profile] by Emmanuelle Bercot, and just as many filmmakers, who will participate in Q&A sessions after each screening.
Also in New York to talk to the public are Julia Ducournau (supported by her young actress Garance Marillier) with Raw [+see also:
film profile], Justine Triet with In Bed with Victoria [+see also:
film profile], Stéphanie di Giusto (and choreographer Jody Sperling) with The Dancer [+see also:
film profile], Sébastien Marnier (accompanied by actress Marina Foïs) with Faultless [+see also:
film profile], Antonin Peretjatko with Struggle for Life [+see also:
film profile], Marc Fitoussi with Mum's Wrong [+see also:
film profile], Christophe Honoré with Sophie's Misfortunes [+see also:
film profile] and Jérôme Salle with The Odyssey [+see also:
film profile] (which will close the Rendez-vous), without forgetting composer Martin Wheeler with The Together Project [+see also:
film profile] by the late Solveig Anspach. Olivier Assayas will also be in attendance, before heading over to the Metrograph Cinema, which will be holding a mini-retrospective on him on 11 March.
Other films slated for the Rendez-Vous are Slack Bay [+see also:
film profile] by Bruno Dumont, The Stopover [+see also:
film profile] by Muriel et Delphine Coulin, Daydreams [+see also:
film profile] by Caroline Deruas, Journey to Groenland [+see also:
film profile] by Sébastien Betbeder, In the Forests of Siberia [+see also:
film profile] by Safy Nebbou, Right Here Right Now [+see also:
film profile] by Pascal Bonitzer, and documentary L'Opéra by Jean-Stéphane Bron.
Also worth mentioning from the programme is a discussion with Agnès Varda, a debate on international co-productions (with David Hinojosa from Killer Films, Jan Van Hoy from Parts & Labor, and Justin Taurand from Films du Bélier), a discussion with a panel of directors on the subject "film as a tool or political weapon", and a special screening of an episode from the series 10% by Cédric Klapisch.
Finally, several producers (Philippe Martin and David Thion from Films Pelléas, Frédéric Jouve from Films Velvet, Olivier Delbosc from Curiosa Films, Caroline Bonmarchand from Avenue B Productions) and international sellers (Wild Bunch, Pathé International, Films Distribution, Gaumont, Kinology, Bac Films, Les Films du Losange, Elle Driver, Other Angle Pictures, WTFilms) will also attend the New York-based event.
(Translated from French)