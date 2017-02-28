Eurimages to give out a Co-Production Development Award at CPH:FORUM
by Cineuropa
- The award will grant a lump sum of €15,000 to a project selected for CPH:DOX’s industry event, for the purposes of developing a cinema co-production
The Council of Europe’s Eurimages Fund has joined forces with CPH:DOX, the Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival, to give out a Co-Production Development Award to one of the projects selected for the gathering’s industry event, the CPH:FORUM. The festival will take place in the Danish capital from 16-26 March, and its industry section from 22-23 March.
The award will be granted by a jury composed of Eurimages representatives, who will choose the project according to its artistic quality. Among the projects invited to participate in CPH:FORUM, only those that meet the following criteria will be deemed eligible for the award. They must be at least 70 minutes long and intended for a cinema release; co-productions from the early development stage for reasons other than simple co-financing; brought to the co-production market by a producer established in a Eurimages member country; and intended to involve at least two Eurimages member countries (although a third country can be involved in the project).
CPH:FORUM is CPH:DOX’s international financing and co-production event, dedicated to the facilitation, development and financing of creative and visually compelling film projects. Previously, such projects included Casting JonBenet by Kitty Green and Strong Island [+see also:

film profile] by Yance Ford, presented at the latest edition of the Berlinale. This year, CPH:FORUM will once again present an exciting line-up, which can already be found here.
In this way, Eurimages is continuing to encourage and financially support European co-productions. The body has already successfully set up Co-Production Development Awards at important industry gatherings, such as the recent Rotterdam CineMart (read the news) and Berlin's European Film Market (read the news).