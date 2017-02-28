Toni Erdmann (2016)
Ana, Mon Amour (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
Sámi Blood (2016)
Glory (2016)
Spoor (2017)
Land of Mine (2015)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Sámi Blood (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

INDUSTRY Europe

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Eurimages to give out a Co-Production Development Award at CPH:FORUM

by 

- The award will grant a lump sum of €15,000 to a project selected for CPH:DOX’s industry event, for the purposes of developing a cinema co-production

Eurimages to give out a Co-Production Development Award at CPH:FORUM

The Council of Europe’s Eurimages Fund has joined forces with CPH:DOX, the Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival, to give out a Co-Production Development Award to one of the projects selected for the gathering’s industry event, the CPH:FORUM. The festival will take place in the Danish capital from 16-26 March, and its industry section from 22-23 March.

The award will be granted by a jury composed of Eurimages representatives, who will choose the project according to its artistic quality. Among the projects invited to participate in CPH:FORUM, only those that meet the following criteria will be deemed eligible for the award. They must be at least 70 minutes long and intended for a cinema release; co-productions from the early development stage for reasons other than simple co-financing; brought to the co-production market by a producer established in a Eurimages member country; and intended to involve at least two Eurimages member countries (although a third country can be involved in the project).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

CPH:FORUM is CPH:DOX’s international financing and co-production event, dedicated to the facilitation, development and financing of creative and visually compelling film projects. Previously, such projects included Casting JonBenet by Kitty Green and Strong Island [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Yance Ford, presented at the latest edition of the Berlinale. This year, CPH:FORUM will once again present an exciting line-up, which can already be found here.

In this way, Eurimages is continuing to encourage and financially support European co-productions. The body has already successfully set up Co-Production Development Awards at important industry gatherings, such as the recent Rotterdam CineMart (read the news) and Berlin's European Film Market (read the news).

 

comments
CASI HECHO Home
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Paris Coproduction Village