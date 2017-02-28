Eurimages to give out a Co-Production Development Award at CPH:FORUM

by Cineuropa

28/02/2017 - The award will grant a lump sum of €15,000 to a project selected for CPH:DOX’s industry event, for the purposes of developing a cinema co-production

The Council of Europe’s Eurimages Fund has joined forces with CPH:DOX, the Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival, to give out a Co-Production Development Award to one of the projects selected for the gathering’s industry event, the CPH:FORUM. The festival will take place in the Danish capital from 16-26 March, and its industry section from 22-23 March.

The award will be granted by a jury composed of Eurimages representatives, who will choose the project according to its artistic quality. Among the projects invited to participate in CPH:FORUM, only those that meet the following criteria will be deemed eligible for the award. They must be at least 70 minutes long and intended for a cinema release; co-productions from the early development stage for reasons other than simple co-financing; brought to the co-production market by a producer established in a Eurimages member country; and intended to involve at least two Eurimages member countries (although a third country can be involved in the project).

CPH:FORUM is CPH:DOX’s international financing and co-production event, dedicated to the facilitation, development and financing of creative and visually compelling film projects. Previously, such projects included Casting JonBenet by Kitty Green and Strong Island by Yance Ford, presented at the latest edition of the Berlinale. This year, CPH:FORUM will once again present an exciting line-up, which can already be found here.

In this way, Eurimages is continuing to encourage and financially support European co-productions. The body has already successfully set up Co-Production Development Awards at important industry gatherings, such as the recent Rotterdam CineMart (read the news) and Berlin's European Film Market (read the news).