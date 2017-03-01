Less Is More selects 16 projects

by Vladan Petkovic

01/03/2017 - The European platform for the project development of limited-budget feature films has selected 16 projects for its first edition

LIM – Less Is More, the European platform for the project development of limited-budget feature films, has launched its first edition, receiving 290 applications hailing from 59 countries. Out of these, 16 first feature-film projects (13 of them European) and four emerging European producers have been selected. For the full list, please scroll down.

The aim of LIM is to help writers and writer-directors to fully integrate the cost constraint from the beginning of the script development process. The programme is aimed at helping feature projects whose final costs will be between €100,000 and €500,000.

The LIM jury was composed of six members from six countries around Europe – Massimiliano Nardulli (head of selection, Italy), Antoine Le Bos (artistic director, France), Oana Rasuceanu (Control N, Romania), Siebe Dumon (VAF, Belgium), Natalia Woda (KBF, Poland) and Vassili Silovic (LIM director, Slovenia) – and selected the finalists from among the 45 projects and eight producers shortlisted.

Less Is More is structured around three one-week residencies/workshops in small villages in three different parts of Europe: Workshop 1 in Flanders, Belgium (5-11 March), Workshop 2 in Transylvania (5-13 June), and Workshop 3 in Brittany, France (1-8 October).

The development work for LIM’s first edition will be supervised by four experienced script consultants: Leonardo Stagliano (Italy), Pierre Hogdson (UK/France), Marcel Beaulieu (Canada) and Antoine Le Bos (France). The team of tutors will be completed by low- to micro-budget specialists.

LIM’s goal is also to foster the creation of a European network of professionals working around limited- and very limited-budget fiction feature films, thus triggering co-productions, and new funding, distribution and broadcasting opportunities.

LIM will organise a major event during the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. This event will allow all selected participants to present their projects to European producers and film professionals.

The 2017 LIM selected projects and filmmakers are:

Animal Instinct – Nathalie Biancheri (Italy)

Sandra – Simao Cayatte (Portugal)

Banvard – Pieter Coudyzer (Belgium)

Not Here. Not Us. – Taisia Deeva (Russia)

Sister – Dina Duma (Macedonia)

Electricity – Svetozar Georgiev and Ivaylo Minov (Bulgaria)

Corcovado Borealis – Karolis Kaupinis (Lithuania)

In a Teacup – Kim Lysgaard Andersen and Tine Mosegaard (Denmark)

The Belly of the Whale – Marianela Maldonado (Venezuela)

Showdots – Kabir Mehta (India)

The Ancelins – Dan Radu Mihai (Romania)

The Paths of My Father – Mauricio Osaki (Brazil)

Animus – Tomasz Sliwinski (Poland)

Organs in the Grass – Rory Stewart (Scotland)

Tro Fañch – Giil Taws (France)

Stéphanie – Leo Van Dijl (Belgium)

The 2017 LIM selected film producers are:

Jelena Miseljic (Montenegro)

Frédéric Prémel (France)

Gabi Suciu (Romania)

Aneta Zagorska (Poland)