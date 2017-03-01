Pawel Pawlikowski delves to the heart of the Cold War

by Dorota Hartwich

01/03/2017 - The director is heading to Wroclaw to continue the shoot for his new film, an Opus Film and Apocalypso Pictures production, with MK; it stars Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot and Borys Szyc

Following a session of shooting in Lodz, the cast and crew of Cold War, the new movie by Pawel Pawlikowski (Ida ), is today setting up camp in Wroclaw, in the same neighbourhood of the city that Steven Spielberg chose for Bridge of Spies and Mike van Diem did for Character. Cold War is set in Poland in the 1950s and 1960s. The film will tell the story of a complicated romantic relationship between a woman and two men, set against the backdrop of the performances by popular folk music and dance group Mazowsze, founded in 1948 through a decree from the Ministry of Culture of the post-war communist powers, and which was made up of a choir, a ballet and a national orchestra. As we might imagine, the Cold War will therefore take on at least a dual dimension: both political and personal. The shoot will continue for a few more months (in order to take in the grand tour of the group and film it during the four seasons of the year), in such locations as Croatia and Paris.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The film stars Joanna Kulig (who also worked with the director on The Woman in the Fifth ), who plays the role of a solo singer in the ensemble, Tomasz Kot (Gods , Spoor ) and Borys Szyc (Spoor, The Art of Loving ).

Cold War is being produced by Opus Film (Poland) and Apocalypso Pictures (UK), in co-production with MK Production (France). The €4.3 million budget includes a co-production by Arte France Cinéma, support of €697,7000 from the Polish Film Institute, backing from the CNC via World Cinema Support, and support from Film4, the British Film Institute and Protagonist Pictures, which is in charge of the international sales, in conjunction with MK2 (see the news).

(Translated from French)